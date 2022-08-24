Last year, the Champlin Park Rebels had one of the most deadly scoring tandems in the state.
Junior forwards Leo Conneh and Sylvester Doe were both first team All-State selections, but only one of them will return in 2022.
Instead of playing his final year with Champlin Park, Conneh will play with Minnesota United’s academy as he pursues a dream of playing professionally.
While his teammates and coaches fully support his decision and wish him well on his journey, his presence will be missed by the Rebels.
“While it is a loss for us, it is far too good of an opportunity for him (to pass up) and we’re super happy for him,” head coach Brady Hicks said. “We’ll miss him as a player but even more as a person.”
Despite having two elite goalscorers in their ranks last year, the Rebels were upset by No. 7 Spring Lake Park in the Section 5AAA tournament 2-1. Even though it was a disappointing result, Hicks said sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the other team.
“It’s a little added motivation for the players but soccer is a funny game,” Hicks said about the upset. “Sometimes it's cruel. I’m not upset at the way we played in that game. Obviously we’re upset with the final result but hats off to Spring Lake Park…it’s motivation and I’m sure some of the boys will see it as revenge but for me it’s motivation to make sure we go a bit further this year.”
The Rebels ended the year 12-2 and were ranked as high as 4th in the coaches poll.
Luckily for Champlin Park this year, they still have a premier goal scorer on their squad in Doe that will surely be the focal point of the attack going forward.
Hicks is in his second year as head coach for the Rebels, continuing to install his tactics and ideas for how he wants the game to be played.
“Last year I didn’t know many of the players but a handful of them played club soccer for me so they knew exactly what I was looking for. This year none of them have played club soccer but a handful have played for me so they still know what it is that we are looking for. It’s a little different approach but hopefully the same final goal.”
Having a goalscoring threat like Doe, who netted 20 goals last campaign, certainly helps the cause, but he’ll have more than just one talented player back in the fold.
Both goalkeepers who split time between the sticks, senior Logan Miller and junior Evan Martin, are back. Senior captain Drew Kalal returns as well to help anchor the defense. He started in every game last year.
Five seniors will also be making the jump from JV to varsity, representing a group eager to impress at the next level.
One mainstay will be sophomore midfielder Caleb Ibarra, who impressed enough as a freshman to start every game in his first campaign with the varsity squad.
With new players entering the program and experienced and productive players back, optimism remains high around Champlin Park. The only question could be how their attack will look with Doe as the primary target, but the Rebels aren’t without options.
“It will be more challenging for him (Doe) because everyone knows who he is and without Leo they can focus on him,” Hicks said. “Carter Havelak played every game for us last year up top. We do expect him to step in and be a big contributor for us…we have someone from the JV team that scored about 25 goals for JV and he’s stepped right into the starting 11 and hopefully picks up where he left off.”
Maple Grove will once again be a threat to take home the Section 5AAA title and will be just as motivated to capture it as they too were upset in the section tournament a season ago. They lost to No. 4 seed Mounds View 5-4 in the semifinals.
The Crimson enter the season ranked 2nd in the coaches poll. The Rebels fell just outside the top 10 in the “others receiving votes” category.
While Maple Grove appears to be at the top, Hicks says it’s anyone's game after that.
“We have some teams that will be down a bit that have lost some players,” Hicks said.” Some teams will be awfully good. Maple Grove grows players so they’ll reload and they have a bunch of juniors who were great last year. I think Spring Lake Park will be a good team. From the rest who knows, it can change so much from year to year. Maple Grove is probably the team everyone is gunning for this year and we’re probably in the next group behind them but maybe we’ll be that top team or have work to do.”
Champlin Park begins their season at home vs Totino-Grace on Thursday, August 25.
