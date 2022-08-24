DSC_4417.JPG
“A possession-based game with the ability to get in behind teams and be exciting is a good way to describe us,” said head coach Brady Hicks.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Last year, the Champlin Park Rebels had one of the most deadly scoring tandems in the state.

Junior forwards Leo Conneh and Sylvester Doe were both first team All-State selections, but only one of them will return in 2022.


Senior captain Drew Kalal will play a key role in the Rebels’ defense in 2022.

The Rebels will be breaking in a number of new players to the varsity squad this year, but will still have lofty expectations for the season ahead.

Senior forward Sylvester Doe takes a shot during practice on Tuesday, August 23.

