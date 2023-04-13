PS26CPLAX2.JPG
Champlin Park junior attacker Brayden Strausser (4) is one of the top players returning for the Rebels in 2023.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Graduating their top four scorers from a season ago, the Champlin Park boys lacrosse team will be looking for new leaders up front.

Leading the way last year was midfielder Hudson Karasek, who registered 33 goals and 17 points. He was far and away the team leader in goals, with midfielder Roy Johnson second with 17 goals. The other top scorers to depart were attackers Brett Loughrey (11 goals, 18 assists) and Aidan Miller (9 goals, 11 assists).

