Champlin Park senior forward Evan Willaims (8) celebrates a goal in the second period against Armstrong/Cooper Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Champlin Ice Forum.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Champlin Park boys hockey team have been putting their opponents on notice.

Through their first 11 games, the Rebels are 9-2 and playing at a high level. Saturday’s game against Armstrong/Cooper was another strong showing for Champlin Park, scoring six goals in the second period to defeat the Wings 8-1.

Champlin Park senior defenseman Drew Belleson brings the puck up the ice in the first period against Armstrong/Cooper Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Champlin Ice Forum.
Armstrong/Cooper junior forward Tanner Rausch (17) looks to take a shot in the first period against Champlin Park Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Champlin Ice Forum.
Champlin Park sophomore forward Nick Carlson (22) looks for an open teammate in the offensive zone in the second period against Armstrong/Cooper Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Champlin Ice Forum.
Champlin Park senior goaltender Coen Neu (1) covers up the puck in the first period against Armstrong/Cooper Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Champlin Ice Forum.
Armstrong/Cooper junior forward Dane Yeager (2) moves into the offensive zone in the third period against Champlin Park Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Champlin Ice Forum.

