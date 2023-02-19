In the final week of the regular season, the Champlin Park boys hockey squad split their two games, losing a close battle with Gentry Academy and dominating Mounds View.

Against Gentry on Thursday, Feb. 16, four goals were scored in the first period, resulting in a 2-2 score heading into the second. Senior forward Matthew Peterson and junior forward Trevor Aberwald scored the goals.

Champlin Park senior forward Matthew Blodgett (10) controls the puck in the first period against Gentry Academy Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Champlin Ice Forum.
Champlin Park junior forward Trevor Aberwald (21) with the puck in the third period against Gentry Academy Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Champlin Ice Forum.
The Rebels celebrate a goal in the first period against Gentry Academy Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Champlin Ice Forum.
Champlin Park senior defenseman Drew Belleson (9) battles for the puck in the third period against Gentry Academy Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Champlin Ice Forum.

