Champlin Park defenseman Drew Belleson (9) takes a shot in the first period against Spring Lake Park Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Champlin Park Ice Forum.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Through the first four games of the Champlin Park boys hockey season, the offense has been firing on all cylinders. They’ve posted a 3-1 record, having scored 16 goals across their three wins.

It started with a 6-3 win over Eagan in the season opener on Friday, Nov. 25. It was a well rounded effort by the Rebels with five different goal scorers and ten different skaters recording at least a point.

Champlin Park defenseman Austin Anderson (18) prepares a shot in the first period against Spring Lake Park Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Champlin Park Ice Forum.
Champlin Park forward Evan Williams (8) looks for an open teammate in the first period against Spring Lake Park Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Champlin Park Ice Forum.
Champlin Park forward Matthew Lange (15) controls the puck in the offensive zone in the first period against Spring Lake Park Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Champlin Park Ice Forum.
Champlin Park forward Trevor Aberwald (21) goes after a loose puck in the first period against Spring Lake Park Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Champlin Park Ice Forum.

