Champlin Park’s victory over Mounds View on Saturday, Feb. 25 set up a date with Maple Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Section 5AA boys hockey semifinal.

The Rebels and Crimson met once in the regular season, resulting in a 2-1 overtime win for Champlin Park. The rematch was bound to be just as intense as the first meeting.

DSC_1083.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park senior forward Matthew Blodgett (10) begins to celebrate his goal in the first period against Maple Grove in the Section 5AA semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.
DSC_1053.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park senior forward Jordan Ronn (11) brings the puck into the offensive zone in the first period against Maple Grove in the Section 5AA semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.
DSC_1137.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park senior forward Evan Williams (8) maneuvers through the defense in the third period against Maple Grove in the Section 5AA semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments