DSC_6806.JPG
Champlin Park senior Mason Thielke (0) runs the Rebels’ offense in the first half against Rogers Thursday, Dec. 15 at Champlin Park High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

After graduating a lot of minutes and production from their team that reached the Class 4A quarterfinals in 2021, the Rebels struggled the following year. They went just 5-21 in the 2021-22 season, struggling to find any rhythm.

It will be more of the same this season, having to replace five of their top seven scorers - lead by Ayo Taki (15.4 PPG), Ethan Lukandwa (14.3 PPG), and Alexander Gamber (6.2 PPG). Zlanpoe Zuo and Lorenzo Andrews were other seniors in the rotation.

DSC_6977.JPG
Champlin Park junior Amory Peterson (4) looks for an open teammate in the second half against Rogers Thursday, Dec. 15 at Champlin Park High School.
DSC_6906.JPG
Champlin Park senior Molley Komara (20) dunks in the first half against Rogers Thursday, Dec. 15 at Champlin Park High School.
DSC_6851.JPG
Champlin Park senior Luke Graff (21) dribbles to the basket in the first half against Rogers Thursday, Dec. 15 at Champlin Park High School.
DSC_6829.JPG
Champlin Park senior Molley Komara (20) goes for a layup in the first half against Rogers Thursday, Dec. 15 at Champlin Park High School.

