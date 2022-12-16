After graduating a lot of minutes and production from their team that reached the Class 4A quarterfinals in 2021, the Rebels struggled the following year. They went just 5-21 in the 2021-22 season, struggling to find any rhythm.
It will be more of the same this season, having to replace five of their top seven scorers - lead by Ayo Taki (15.4 PPG), Ethan Lukandwa (14.3 PPG), and Alexander Gamber (6.2 PPG). Zlanpoe Zuo and Lorenzo Andrews were other seniors in the rotation.
Second year head coach Aaron Kloeppner will at least have a few familiar faces in the rotation this season, along with a senior transfer to help the cause. Senior guard Luke Graff (10.6 PPG) and junior guard Amory Peterson (3.4 PPG) are the two biggest contributors back, with senior guard Mason Thielke handling point guard duties.
The Rebels will be boosted in the frontcourt with the addition of forward Molley Komara. The 6-6 senior comes in from Park Center and provides an immediate boost in the paint.
Champlin Park have played two games so far. They took on Sartell-St. Stephen in their opener on Dec. 6. Three different Rebels had 12 points in a 68-47 win. Graff, Komara and Peterson each chipped in 12, while Thielke had 11.
They faced a tougher opponent in their second game, hosting conference foe Rogers on Thursday, Dec. 15. The Rebels had trouble slowing down the Royals’ from deep as they fired away from 3-point range on their way to a 67-60 win. Junior guard Blake Dalluge had a game-high 26 points.
Champlin Park were down 28-27 at the half. With just a few minutes left in the game, Rogers made their run, pulling ahead by double digits.
Thielke and Graff both had 18 points. Komara had 11 points, but dealt with foul trouble before eventually fouling out late in the second half.
The starting five for Champlin Park has been Thielke, Peterson, senior guard Joe Cummings, Komara and Graff. Junior guard Parrish Wallace, senior guard Abdulsamad Mohammed and senior forward Tanner Hanson came in off the bench.
As the rest of the rotation figures itself out, the trio of Thielke, Graff and Komara will look to take charge of the Rebels’ offense early on.
Like every other team in the Northwest Suburban Conference, they will be tested on a nightly basis. Until the full conference schedule gets underway in the new year, they have six games remaining against non-conference opponents.
Cooper, Wayzata, Buffalo, Prior Lake, St. Michael-Albertville and Eden Prairie await in the next couple of weeks before resuming conference play against Coon Rapids on Jan. 6.
