Blake Stahl (9) holds the paddle trophy after Champlin Park defeats Anoka 46-22 Thursday, Oct. 20 at Champlin Park High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Rebels were out to seek revenge against rivals Anoka on the final day of the regular season.

The Tornadoes bested Champlin Park last year in a 37-0 rout to claim the coveted paddle trophy that the two schools have played for every year since 2003. It was just the third time Anoka were able to bring home the trophy.

Champlin Park quarterback Drew Kaluza (13) celebrates one of his two touchdowns in the first quarter against Anoka Thursday, Oct. 20 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park defensive end Michael Bruggers (44) applies pressure to Anoka quarterback Peyton Podany (3) in the second quarter Thursday, Oct. 20 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park running back Richlu Tudee (6) runs for a 50-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Anoka Thursday, Oct. 20 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park defensive back Harrison Dwinal (24) deflects a pass in the third quarter against Anoka Thursday, Oct. 20 at Champlin Park High School.
The Rebels reclaimed the paddle trophy in 2022 after losing to Anoka 37-0 in 2021.

