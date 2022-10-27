Champlin Park hit the court again on Thursday in the Section 5AAAA tournament, this time taking on Maple Grove in the semifinals held at top-seeded Wayzata. The Crimson were seeded third and defeated Osseo 3-0 in their quarterfinal game.
The regular season bout between these two ended 3-0 with the Rebels winning each set comfortably. In a win-or-go-home situation this time around, it was bound to be a closer contest.
It certainly was with the Crimson taking a set against the Rebels, but in the end, Champlin Park persevered for a 3-1 win to book their spot in the section final.
“This is always a fun time of the year,” Champlin Park head coach John Yunker said. “There’s a lot of energy and excitement. Unfortunately it’s a win or go home so both teams know what’s at stake. It’s always fun to play these close matches and we know what’s at stake which brings more energy to the gym with the fans.”
The Rebels took care of business in the first set with ease, winning 25-10, and it seemed like they would sustain their dominant play throughout. But Maple Grove made the adjustments necessary to give Champlin Park all they could handle.
The Crimson went up 11-4 in the second set with a more efficient offensive attack. Outside hitters Abigail Bulthuis and Riley Orrock were crisp in their delivery. But there’s a reason Champlin Park is a highly-ranked team.
They fought back from the early deficit to tie the game at 12. From there, they held a slight advantage all the way until the set point when Maple Grove had one last run in them. Down 24-21, they tied it at 24 to extend the set. Having to withstand the late run, the Rebels scored the next two points to win the set 26-24, and more crucially, take a 2-0 lead.
“I was proud of them with how they battled back,” Yunker said. “We started slower than we wanted to. We did pretty much everything right in the first set. The second set, we still had to fight and Maple Grove did a good job of making adjustments and coming at us. We knew they were going to but sometimes us telling them and them actually seeing it are a different thing. They battled after that and pulled it off with the extra points.”
Maple Grove carried that momentum into the third set and led 12-6. Up 24-19 late, Champlin Park cut the deficit 24-22 to force a timeout from the Crimson. They managed to hang on in the fourth set 25-22.
Set five was close for the most part until the Rebels pulled ahead 21-14 in what seemed like the first large run they had since the first set. They won it 25-18.
“They were doing too much against us and making us do things we didn’t want to and they were doing everything they wanted to do,” Yunker said.
Yunker insinuated the scoreline didn’t tell the whole story in that Maple Grove tested them in all four sets. It’s what you would expect in an elimination game.
It was always destined to be Wayzata vs Champlin Park in the Section 5AAA final. They split their two regular season meetings. Wayzata beat Champlin Park 2-1 in an early season tournament and the Rebels repaid the favor on their home floor Sept. 28 in a 3-1 win.
Champlin Park is one spot ahead of Wayzata in the coaches poll at No. 2, but Wayzata earned the top seed in the section. They beat Hopkins 3-0 in their semifinal game.
“I’m planning for a five-setter,” Yunker said. “You look across the season as far as common opponents and everything, in the seeding for this it was a coin flip. It’s a matter of who shows up and makes the most adjustments and keeps calm. It’s going to be a heck of a match, I know that.”
The final will be at Osseo Senior High on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.
