DSC_2426.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park celebrates their win in the final set against Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA semifinal Thursday, Oct. 27 at Wayzata High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Champlin Park hit the court again on Thursday in the Section 5AAAA tournament, this time taking on Maple Grove in the semifinals held at top-seeded Wayzata. The Crimson were seeded third and defeated Osseo 3-0 in their quarterfinal game. 

The regular season bout between these two ended 3-0 with the Rebels winning each set comfortably. In a win-or-go-home situation this time around, it was bound to be a closer contest.

DSC_2215.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park sophomores Carly Gilk (7) and Kathryn Adley (13) combine for the block against Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA semifinal Thursday, Oct. 27 at Wayzata High School.
DSC_2252.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park sophomore Reese Axness (3) keeps the ball in play against Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA semifinal Thursday, Oct. 27 at Wayzata High School.
DSC_2296.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park junior Kaitlyn Erickson (9) serves the ball against Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA semifinal Thursday, Oct. 27 at Wayzata High School.
DSC_2308.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park senior Marlie Hanson (10) keeps the ball in play against Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA semifinal Thursday, Oct. 27 at Wayzata High School.
DSC_2338.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park sophomore Carly Gilk (7) taps the ball over the net against Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA semifinal Thursday, Oct. 27 at Wayzata High School.

Tags

Load comments