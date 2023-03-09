Park Center was in desperate need of a spark.

Down 48-42 against Spring Lake Park, the Pirates were on the ropes and vulnerable to an upset. The defending Class 4A champions and top-seed in Section 5AAAA boys basketball bracket were in danger of having their season end Thursday night at the hand of the eighth-seeded Panthers.

Park Center junior center Chaing Ring (24) goes for a block in the second half against Spring Lake Park in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Thursday, March 9 at Park Center Senior High.
Park Center senior forward Kaden Cook (31) fights for the rebound in the first half against Spring Lake Park in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Thursday, March 9 at Park Center Senior High.
Park Center junior guard Cash Chavis (11) skies for a one-handed dunk in the second half against Spring Lake Park in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Thursday, March 9 at Park Center Senior High.

