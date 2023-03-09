Park Center was in desperate need of a spark.
Down 48-42 against Spring Lake Park, the Pirates were on the ropes and vulnerable to an upset. The defending Class 4A champions and top-seed in Section 5AAAA boys basketball bracket were in danger of having their season end Thursday night at the hand of the eighth-seeded Panthers.
Into the game came Chaing Ring.
The junior center has been missing from action the last couple of weeks with an ankle injury. He was dressed for the Pirates’ Section 5AAAA quarterfinal game against the Panthers but did not play in the first half and appeared to only be available in case of emergency.
With how Spring Lake Park were playing, Park Center head coach James Ware had no choice but to insert Ring. And his impact was instant.
It was the way he impacted the game defensively that flipped the game in favor of the Pirates. The Panthers were excelling at attacking the paint and either hitting a layup or kicking the ball out to an open 3-point shooter. Park Center was in desperate need of a paint presence.
Once he entered the game, the Pirates went on a 19-0 run. It was clear Ring gave his team confidence on both ends of the court. He was contesting shots at the rim on one end and providing second chances on the other.
“He has not been able to go full-go in practice,” Ware said about playing Ring in the second half. “Quite honestly, somewhat out of desperation and looking at our season possibly ending, we didn’t have much of a choice.”
All of a sudden, the Pirates led 61-48. The Panthers never shrunk the lead lower than 7 points.
This confidence boost also allowed Park Center to get back to playing their brand of basketball. Normally an opportunistic offense due to their ability to force turnovers, that style of play just never came to fruition throughout the first half. But once they took the lead back in the second half, they were able to calm their nerves and swarm Spring Lake Park.
“We’ve played a lot of games without pressure,” Ware said. “You make a couple plays and even an 8 or 10 point lead, that’s a ton of breathing room for you to be confident and go make the next play. Playoff basketball is just different.”
That run gave them a comfortable lead to play with for the remainder of the contest as they won 81-66.
Spring Lake Park (9-18) played like a team with nothing to lose. They were beating Park Center in the first half at their own game with a turnover-happy defense and three-point makes. They traded blows with the Pirates in the first half and led 35-32 at the break.
Before this game, the Pirates had lost two of their last three games after starting 22-0. It seemed like Park Center continued to reel in the first half as the Panthers answered every Pirates bucket.
Park Center’s best offense in the first half was at the foul line, but eventually they needed to hit some shots. They were able to win the game despite not making a single 3-pointer all night. With the playoff stage upon them, the game slowed down. They took a more methodical approach on offense, valuing each possession and searching for the right shot.
“We’re playing playoff basketball and in playoff basketball you have to value the possession,” Ware said. “The casual observer is not used to seeing us take our time, just keep working it and moving the ball around until we get a shot we’re comfortable with.”
In the Pirates’ second half run, they got their steals and fastbreak dunks. Junior guard Cash Chavis was excellent in the second half and finished with 25 points. Senior guard CJ O’Hara and junior guard Jackson Fowlkes also joined in on the barrage, finishing with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Ring had just 4 points, but his presence in the paint on both ends is what turned the tides and gave his team the lift they needed in their most important game of the season.
“We’ve known how valuable he (Ring) is,” Ware said. “It’s hard as a coach, you want to balance protecting a guy's health with winning. That was the best he’s looked in the two weeks he’s been out. I’m super proud of him. Played through being hurt. Our defense was completely different with him on the floor.”
The Pirates avoided an early scare to advance to the Section 5AAA semifinals. They’ll host fourth-seeded Mounds View (17-10) on Tuesday, March 14.
