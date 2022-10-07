DSC_0090.JPG
Brooklyn Center quarterback Deshaun Pongsak (4) throws deep in the first quarter against Columbia Heights Friday, Oct. 7 at Brooklyn Center High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Last week, the Brooklyn Center Centaurs overcame a 22-8 deficit at halftime to defeat Minneapolis Roosevelt 42-40 in overtime for their first win of the season.

Looking to carry momentum from that win on Sept. 29, they hosted Columbia Heights Friday night, another team with one win this season.

DSC_0153.JPG
Brooklyn Center defensive back Antonio Cairo (88) breaks up a pass against Columbia Heights Friday, Oct. 7 at Brooklyn Center High School.
DSC_0082.JPG
Columbia Heights quarterback Matt Rockwell (11) runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Brooklyn Center Friday, Oct. 7 at Brooklyn Center High School.
DSC_0062.JPG
Brooklyn Center running back Mack Stingley (28) runs up the field in the first quarter against Columbia Heights Friday, Oct. 7 at Brooklyn Center High School.
DSC_0086.JPG
Gabriel Morales (11) returns a kickoff for Brooklyn Center in the first quarter against Columbia Heights Friday, Oct. 7 at Brooklyn Center High School.

