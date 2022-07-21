Despite falling to St. Francis in the first round of the American Legion baseball sub-state 9 tournament, Brooklyn Park showed promise at the plate with nine runs scored, including a pair of home runs.
The Pirates looked to carry that offensive momentum into their matchup with No. 6 Blaine in a win or go home affair.
Once again, a stellar afternoon at the plate was needed for No. 7 seed Brooklyn Park to keep their season alive, but they failed to replicate their success from Wednesday as the Bengals cruised to a 14-4 win in six innings over the Pirates.
Brooklyn Park fell behind 6-0 in the first two innings, proving too difficult of a deficit to overcome. Blaine got to Pirates starting pitcher Austin Helmers and relief pitcher Luke Stockbridge early, who replaced Helmers before the second inning.
The Bengals batted around in the second inning, tallying four runs. After the first out, the next six batters either helped score a run or get on base. The rally finally ended with a popup to third base, but not before the damage was one.
However, this didn’t deter the PIrates from putting up a fight. They responded with four runs of their own in the top of the third as the first four batters of the inning got on base. Dominic Nerby, Drew Paape and Helmers all chipped in with at least one RBI.
Unfortunately for them, it was the only inning they did any damage on the scoreboard.
While the offense cut the deficit 6-4, Brooklyn Park’s pitching and defense made too many mistakes to keep Blaine within reach.
A passed ball with a runner on third allowed the Bengals to plate a run in the bottom of the fourth. A balk in the fifth inning scored another. An error from shortstop Blake Iverson allowed two more runs to score in the sixth.
In addition to the defensive mistakes, Blaine was making plenty of loud contact. They had four extra base hits and plenty of fly balls. Stockbridge struggled to keep Blaine quiet at the plate.
After five innings, the Bengals were up 13-4. They put up six runs in the fifth.
Brooklyn Park retired the side in order just once, coming in the third inning. Outside of that frame, Blaine had at least five batters make a plate appearance in each inning. Nerby replaced Stockbridge in the fifth for the remainder of the game.
Threatening to end the game early via the ten-run rule, the Pirates hit back-to-back singles to attempt to add some late runs in the sixth. But they followed it up with a 6-4-3 double play to take the wind out of their sails.
An RBI-double from Blaine in the bottom of the sixth ended the game, putting a cap on Brooklyn Park’s 2022 campaign.
