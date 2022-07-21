DSC_3551.JPG
Brooklyn Park shortstop Blake Iverson throws to first base to complete the double play against Blaine in the American Legion Baseball sub-state 9 tournament Thursday, July 21.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Despite falling to St. Francis in the first round of the American Legion baseball sub-state 9 tournament, Brooklyn Park showed promise at the plate with nine runs scored, including a pair of home runs.

The Pirates looked to carry that offensive momentum into their matchup with No. 6 Blaine in a win or go home affair.


Jack Koss (10) swings and misses on a pitch against Blaine in the American Legion Baseball sub-state 9 tournament Thursday, July 21.

Drew Paape (21) slides safely into second base against Blaine in the American Legion Baseball sub-state 9 tournament Thursday, July 21.

Augie Goethals hustles to first base against Blaine in the American Legion Baseball sub-state 9 tournament Thursday, July 21.

Brooklyn Park pitcher Luke Stockbridge was one of three pitchers used by the Pirates against Blaine in the American Legion Baseball sub-state 9 tournament Thursday, July 21.

 

Brooklyn Park third baseman Jack Koss tags the Blaine runner stealing third, but he is called safe in the American Legion Baseball sub-state 9 tournament Thursday, July 21.

