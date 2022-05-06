It was a game to forget for the Brooklyn Center ball club Friday evening. United Christian/Eagle Ridge put up their second highest run total of the season in a 19-3 rout of the Centaurs on their home diamond.
The visitors wasted no time in gaining the upper hand, sending two runs across the plate in the first inning.
The second inning remained scoreless before a big third inning by the Thunder (5-5). Two walks got the inning started which led to a two-run triple to deep center field to score two more runs to make it 4-0 with no outs.
Brooklyn Center (4-3) starting pitcher Jaxon Brenny was taken out after giving up the runs, replaced by Grant Tenhaeff. He wouldn’t fare much better, allowing three more runs in the inning. The three outs he recorded were all strikeouts, but the damage was done. The score read 8-0 after three.
Needing a big inning to mount a comeback, Jailen Dillard-Shannon provided a brief spark on the bases. He was hit by a pitch to earn a free pass to first base and did the rest on his own. He stole second and third, before taking advantage of a wild pitch and scoring the Centaurs' first run of the game.
That’s all they would get in the frame, however, with the Thunder tacking on two more runs in the top of the fourth. An RBI-double to left field highlighted the action.
With the ten-run rule threatening, Brooklyn Center dug in and produced two more runs to momentarily stave off an early ending. Tenhaeff and Anders Rydberg would both reach base and score a run, making it 10-3. Rydberg sent in Tenhaeff on an RBI-double and Rydberg scored on a sacrifice hit from Dalorian Davis.
United Christian/Eagle Ridge changed pitchers in the frame, which prevented any more runs from scoring.
A quiet fifth followed as the game progressed into the sixth, where the Thunder put the game away for good. They nearly equalled their run total in the sixth from the previous five innings. They got nine runs across the plate with multiple hits to the outfield. United Christian/Eagle Ridge kept the line moving.
Fielding errors by the Centaurs didn’t help, struggling to make a play on a few ground balls in the infield. But most of the balls in play were over their heads and all they could do was chase after them.
The final three outs in the bottom of the inning all came via strikeouts. The 19 runs allowed was the second-most they have allowed this season. The most came against Chesterton on April 25 in a 21-6 loss.
Before Friday’s loss, the Centaurs had won four of their last five games. For the Thunder, it was their second straight win.
