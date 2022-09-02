DSC_4844.JPG

Junior quarterback Deshaun Pongsak returns for Brooklyn Center in what projects to be a more balanced offense.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Centaurs got off to a hot start in 2021, winning four of their first five games. But they only won one of their four remaining contests, including in the section 4AAAA tournament.

They were able to host the playoff game as the 4 seed, losing to 5 seed St. Paul Como Park 38-14.

Head coach Chauncy Williams-Barefield works with the offensive line at practice on Tuesday, August 31.

