The Centaurs got off to a hot start in 2021, winning four of their first five games. But they only won one of their four remaining contests, including in the section 4AAAA tournament.
They were able to host the playoff game as the 4 seed, losing to 5 seed St. Paul Como Park 38-14.
The biggest losses going into the new season will be felt in the backfield. Running backs Warren Kinney and Romerus Sykora combined for over 1,400 yards on the ground and 17 touchdowns.
With the talented backfield duo, the offensive philosophy for Brooklyn Center was “run first and second,” according to head coach Chauncy Williams-Barefield. It worked last year, but there will be changes in 2022.
It all starts with junior quarterback Deshaun Pongsak. The left-handed QB tallied 437 yards and 7 touchdowns through the air. Now, with the absence of Kinney and Sykora, more of the offense will go through him in 2022.
“This year we want to be more balanced with his (Deshaun) abilities and what we have to work with at receiver,” Williams-Barefield said. “We’re definitely making an effort to at least be a balanced offense. We think it will be complimentary. With the way we can run the ball. We’ve historically been a good running team. The offense will be opened up and let's run the ball even better.”
Williams-Barefield not only had high praise for his quarterback, but also his weapons on the outside. Senior wideouts Tavionte Powell and Gabriel Morales will be go-to options for Pongsak. At running back will be junior Byron Hawkins.
Not to be forgotten is sophomore center Avell Ross-Washington, who was co-offensive lineman of the year in the Centaurs subdistrict. He’ll also man defensive tackle on defense.
It’s a work in progress to change things up offensively in 2022, but Brooklyn Center is confident in the leaders they have on the field to get everything going, even if it takes some time.
“Good leadership from the young guys stepping up. We have a million juniors and a good number of sophomores and freshmen. Only 4 or 5 seniors,” Williams-Barefield said. “We’re excited with where we are. Lots of work to be done. We’re nowhere near midseason or postseason form. We’re focused on getting better everyday.”
The one week at a time approach is certainly the message for the Centaurs heading into their week one matchup against Minneapolis Edison on Friday, September 2 at home. Brooklyn Center lost to the Tommies in week one 14-6, so they have a good idea for what they’re up against this time around.
“We’re not looking past Edison. Last year we had an odd game against them where we weren’t quite ready to play the way that we would’ve liked to,” Williams-Barefield said. “Had some key turnovers at inopportune times and we ended up dropping that game. So that’s always a big reminder coming into the season since we’re playing Edison again that we’re not looking past anyone. One week at a time.”
