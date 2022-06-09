The 2022 MSHSL state track and field meet began competition Thursday, June 9 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Class AAA was the first to complete their session of track prelims Thursday morning, with Class A to follow in the afternoon. Class AA prelims get underway on Friday, June 10.
The first race of the day on Thursday was the finals of the boys and girls 3200 meter run.
Armstrong junior Noah Breker entered the meet as the top seed with a 9:03.25. Minneapolis Southwest’s Sam Scott and Minneapolis Washburn’s Aidan Jones weren’t far behind in the pecking order, seeded at 9:05.17 and 9:06.61, respectively.
Breker was going to have to be at his best in order to capture the state title.
And at his best he was.
Breker entered the final lap in third place but ended in first, claiming the boys Class AAA 3200 meter run title with a time of 9:04.81. He battled with Scott and Minnetonka’s Nicholas Gilles in the end, who finished second and third, respectively.
It capped off a dominant season by the junior, who took first place at the Northwest Suburban conference championships and Section 5AAA meet. Breker will also compete in the 1600 meter run on Saturday, where he is also seeded first.
Cooper junior Jaxon Howard entered the boys’ shot put competition 10th and performed well above expectations, finishing second with a throw of 56-07. Andrew Albright of Brainerd came in first at 57-01.
Howard will be back on Saturday for the discus throw, seeded 11th.
Adison Kapitzke of Champlin Park earned a third-place finish in the girls’ discus with a 137-08 effort. It was an improvement on her throw from last year’s state competition (134-09) that secured second place, but not enough to improve placewise.
Jordan Hecht of Rosemount had an impressive throw of 148-06 to win gold. Armstrong junior Kendall Thurston came in 11th.
Champlin Park’s Hannah Horton came in 16th in the girls' high jump and Armstrong’s Jordan McClom finished 14th in the boys’ triple jump.
The rest of the events on the track were prelims, with the top nine finishers in each event securing a spot in Saturday’s final competition. The top two finishers in each heat plus the next fastest five overall were to advance.
Champlin Park junior Richlu Tudee qualified in both of his events, topping the field in the boys’ 100 meter dash with a 10.66 and recording a third-place finish in the 200 at 21.38. He also helped the Rebels’ 4x100 relay team finish third along with Lorenzo Andrews, Alvin Thomas and Emmit Tutt.
Also qualifying in the 100 and 200 on the girls’ side was Park Center senior Laubenra Ben. She qualified third in the 200 and fifth in the 100.
Armstrong senior Erik Fredrickson will be in the boys’ 100 meter dash final as well, qualifying in 7th with a 10.98. He’ll also anchor the 4x100 relay for the Falcons, who finished prelims in 8th.
Champlin Park’s 4x100 relay on the girls' side will take part in Saturday’s final, clocking in at 49.32, good for sixth.
