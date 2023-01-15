The 2023 section 5AA true team boys swimming and diving meet took place Saturday, Jan. 14th at Maple Grove Middle School. The diving wrapped up their competition in the morning with the swimming portion following in the afternoon.

Eight teams participated: Armstrong, Champlin Park, Irondale, Maple Grove, Osseo, Park Center, Spring Lake Park and Wayzata. The true team format highlights the depth of each team with each swimmer scoring points in the meet.

Tags

Load comments