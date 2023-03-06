Breck/Blake senior Charlie Egeland swims the 100 breaststroke in the prelims at the Class A state meet Friday, March 3 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. He broke the Minnesota state record in the prelims with a time of 53.53 seconds.
Breck/Blake senior Charlie Egeland, right, and junior Cayden Liao look at their time on the board after the 100 breaststroke in the prelims at the Class A state meet Friday, March 3 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
There was no question the Breck/Blake boys swimming & diving team would yet again stand atop the rest of the Class A field.
Breck/Blake had the top seed in eight of the events ahead of the MSHSL state swim meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. They were set up to dominate the meet and did exactly that.
They wound up winning nine events total to win the Class A state championship Saturday, March 4 for the seventh year in a row. It was their ninth championship in total, having also won in 2009 and 2010. Breck/Blake totaled 408 points as a team, twice as much as St. Thomas Academy in second place with 204.
All three of their relays earned at least All-American consideration. In the 200 medley relay, the combination of senior Jack Schurtz-Ford, senior Charlie Egeland, senior Nam Truong and senior Cayden Liao swam a time of 1:32.45, which was an automatic All-American time.
In the 200 freestyle relay, sophomore Henry Webb, junior Andrew Colgan, Truong and junior Josiah March combined for a 1:26.27 which was good for All-American consideration. The 400 free relay of Webb, Schurtz-Ford, Liao and Egeland was an automatic All-American time with a 3:02.58.
Both Schurtz-Ford and Egeland won both of their individual events. Schurtz-Ford took home gold in the 100 free with a time of 44.85 seconds and in the 100 backstroke at 49.78 seconds. Egeland won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
His breaststroke swim was the more impressive of the two. He broke the state record in the prelims with a time of 53.53 seconds.
Other event winners for Breck/Blake were Webb in the 200 free and March in the 500 free. Also inside the top three were March in the 200 free (2nd), Colgan in the 200 IM (3rd) and 100 back (2nd) and Webb in the 100 free (2nd).
Other Results
For Cooper, junior Rowan Tierney competed in the 100 butterfly and finished 22nd in the prelims.
In Class AA, Armstrong senior Justin Rowles qualified for finals in both of his events, the 50 and 100 free. He finished ninth in the 50 free at 21.26 seconds, improving on his time of 21.44 in the prelims. He also improved in the 100 free with a 47.09 in finals after swimming a 47.42 in prelims.
Armstrong junior Will Francis competed in diving and finished in 12th place with a score of 360.10
