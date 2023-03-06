There was no question the Breck/Blake boys swimming & diving team would yet again stand atop the rest of the Class A field.

Breck/Blake had the top seed in eight of the events ahead of the MSHSL state swim meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. They were set up to dominate the meet and did exactly that.

DSC_1515.JPG
Buy Now

Cooper junior Rowan Tierney swims the 100 butterfly in the prelims at the Class A state meet Friday, March 3 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
DSC_2014.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong senior Justin Rowles competes in the 50 freestyle finals Saturday, March 4 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments