Due to the matchup between #3 Osseo and #6 Park Center in the boys soccer Section 5AAA tournament postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 12, Champlin Park had to wait until Friday for their semifinal matchup after defeating Roseville in the round prior. Armstrong also hosted their semifinal matchup in Section 6AAA Saturday afternoon, taking on Minneapolis Washburn.
#2 Champlin Park 2, #3 Osseo 0
The previous meeting between the Rebels and Orioles ended in a 4-1 win for Champlin Park.
The first half ended scoreless with both teams having minimal chances in front of goal. The Rebels had a pair of free kicks but both efforts came up short. Rain and snow began to enter the area towards the end of the first half and continued into the second, but once the weather cleared up, the Rebels took the lead.
With 23:48 left, midfielder Brian Avery got a head on a cross from defender Drew Kalal in the box. He was moving to his left and directed the ball to the right, so there wasn’t much power behind the header, but it reached the bottom corner of the goal to put his team ahead.
From there, Osseo desperately was in search of an equalizer. But the chances didn’t come as much as you would expect from a team with their season on the line. Their best chance came with 6 minutes remaining. Owen Khamvongsouk had a free kick on target saved by goalkeeper Evan Martin.
With almost their entire team playing up the field, the Orioles conceded a counter-attack and fouled Avery in the penalty box. The call was made by the assistant referee after the center referee initially said play on. After some deliberating between the two, the penalty was given.
A successful penalty by the Rebels would essentially end the game with 1:42 remaining.
Forward Sylvester Doe was called upon to take the spot kick. Normally prolific in front of goal, his penalty failed to challenge the goalkeeper, sending it wide left. It gave Osseo one final lifeline.
But just moments later, Doe made amends for his mistake.
Once again capitalizing on the counter-attack, Doe calmly finished off the Orioles for good with the Rebels’ second goal with 50 seconds remaining.
Doe rushed to celebrate with his bench, knowing the Rebels had booked their ticket in the Section 5AAA final. They’ll face #1 Maple Grove in the final Tuesday, Oct. 18.
#3 Minneapolis Washburn 3, #2 Armstrong 1
The Falcons defeated Minneapolis South 2-0 to set up this matchup with the Millers.
Armstrong fell behind early as forward Isaiah Philibert netted 2 goals in quick succession. His first came after the Falcons had a free kick in the attacking third. Washburn successfully finished the counter-attack as Philibert had his shot hit the left post and go into the net.
Just two minutes later, it was the Millers’ turn to have a free kick sent into the box. Armstrong couldn’t clear the ball and Philibert pounced at the opportunity to score his second goal. Washburn held a 2-0 lead after 10 minutes of play.
Forward Moses Kamara responded to cut the deficit for the Falcons scoring on a cross into the penalty box from midfielder Nathan Ore. But Washburn made sure to regain their two-goal advantage quickly.
Midfielder Sami Stolpman fired a shot across goal from the right side for a 3-1 lead. There was little chance it would be saved with how much power he put behind the shot. There was 22:42 left in the half and the Millers were in full control.
Normally prolific in front of goal averaging 3.6 goals per game on the year, the Falcons simply didn’t have enough chances in the first half. After some halftime adjustments, they found more success, but it was too little too late. The pressure began to mount as time winded down, knowing they needed multiple goals in the second half to extend the game.
And they still had to worry on the other end. Washburn showed the ability to be excellent themselves on the other end, proven by their hot start.
A promising season that saw the Falcons finish second in the Northwest Suburban Conference and a 12-4-1 record comes to an end. Washburn will face Wayzata in the Section 6AAA final Tuesday, Oct. 18.
