Champlin Park forward Chibuzor Ofulue (31) tries to evade multiple defenders in the first half against Osseo Friday, Oct. 14 in the Section 5AAA semifinal at Champlin Park High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Due to the matchup between #3 Osseo and #6 Park Center in the boys soccer Section 5AAA tournament postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 12, Champlin Park had to wait until Friday for their semifinal matchup after defeating Roseville in the round prior. Armstrong also hosted their semifinal matchup in Section 6AAA Saturday afternoon, taking on Minneapolis Washburn.

#2 Champlin Park 2, #3 Osseo 0

Champlin Park defender Drew Kalal (2) plays a ball forward in the second half against Osseo Friday, Oct. 14 in the Section 5AAA semifinal at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park forward Sylvester Doe celebrates his goal in the second half against Osseo Friday, Oct. 14 in the Section 5AAA semifinal at Champlin Park High School.
Washburn forward Isaiah Philibert (11) celebrates his first goal in the first half of the Section 6AAA semifinal vs Armstrong Saturday, Oct. 15 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong midfielder Nathan Ore (8) sends in a cross in the first half of the Section 6AAA semifinal vs Washburn Saturday, Oct. 15 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong forward James Sondo (11) tries to control the ball in the first half of the Section 6AAA semifinal vs Armstrong Saturday, Oct. 15 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong midfielder Micah Miller (13) clears the ball out of their penalty box in the second half of the Section 6AAA semifinal vs Armstrong Saturday, Oct. 15 at Armstrong High School.

