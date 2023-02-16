After defeating the four-seed in the Section 6AA bracket Wayzata, the fifth-seeded Armstrong/Cooper Wings earned a date with top-seeded Blake in the semifinals. It was a momentous occasion for the Wings, reaching the semi final round for the first time since 2013.
But the Blake Bears showed them why they were the top seed in the section, dominating the entire game on their way to an 8-0 win Wednesday night.
The Bears went up 3-0 in the first period, outshooting Armstrong/Cooper on goal 14-5. Their ability to remain in the offensive zone was too much for the Wings to handle. Forward Remy Abraham scored the first goal with 3:42 gone by in the first. Defender Payton Smith scored the second later on
Blake forward Sam Broz was the star of the show, netting four goals on the night. She scored the Bears’ third goal in the first period.
The Wings managed to outshoot the Bears 12-11 in the second period, but Blake still managed to extend their lead with two more goals. They scored another three in the final period to book their spot in the championship game on Friday. They’ll take on Edina, who beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5-1 in the other semifinal.
Wings junior goaltender Emma Kahl made 27 saves, while Blake goaltender Janie McGawn saved all 20 shots she faced.
An Eye For The Future
The Wings finished the season with an 8-19 record.
The best stretch of the season came between December and January when they posted a 4-3 record from Dec. 13 to Jan. 5. Outside of that, they struggled to find consistency on the ice. Offensively, they were lacking, scoring 2.4 goals per game. They were held scoreless in six games this season.
Senior forward Cara Cook led the team with 29 points. Junior forward Claire Riestenberg was right behind her with 28 points, and led the team with 17 goals.
The Wings will have just three seniors departing: Cook, goaltender Makayla LeVoir and defender Clare Sondrall. They’ll look to build on their 2022-23 campaign with key players returning at each position.
Armstrong/Cooper will have some firepower for next season with four of their top five scorers returning. Junior forwards Ruby Monogue (19 points), Lydia College (16 points) and sophomore defender Claire Hanson (16 points) will help in improving their offensive output for 2023-24.
