After defeating the four-seed in the Section 6AA bracket Wayzata, the fifth-seeded Armstrong/Cooper Wings earned a date with top-seeded Blake in the semifinals. It was a momentous occasion for the Wings, reaching the semi final round for the first time since 2013.

But the Blake Bears showed them why they were the top seed in the section, dominating the entire game on their way to an 8-0 win Wednesday night.

Armstrong/Cooper senior forward Cara Cook (32) with the puck in the first period against Blake Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the Section 6AA semifinal at the Parade Ice Garden.

