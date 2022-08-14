It seemed like the LoGators were going to snatch Section 4’s top seed in the state tournament for the second consecutive year.
Facing Blaine for the top seed Saturday night in Anoka, the Champlin Park LoGators held a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the ninth. They got another stellar performance from starting pitcher Sam Riola, who put them in prime position for the win.
After Rioled exited the game in the seventh inning, Jerry Gooley took to the mound in the eighth, delivering a scoreless inning. He was back out for the ninth looking to finish off the two inning save.
Trouble loomed early as he walked the first two batters. A wild series of events plated the Fusion’s first run as Ryan Rutterer stepped up to the plate and delivered the game-winning hit. His two-run single to left field walked it off for Blaine, who came away with a 3-2 win.
The throw from left field may have been in time, but LoGators catcher Ethan Mocchi failed to corral the ball, allowing the winning run to stroll across home plate. It was a heartbreaking loss for Champlin Park who were in control of the game until the final inning.
But as dramatic as their final runs were, their first run came with just as much theatrics.
It all started when Patrick Riewer hit a soft fly ball to right field that landed in fair territory. With runners on first and second, the throw from the outfield went home to Mocchi to prevent a run from scoring.
The runners were held at second and third, but Riewer failed to see it. He kept on to second with a runner already occupying the base. Eventually, two runners surrounded second as Mocchi threw to Riola, who was playing second base after being replaced on the mound.
Riola himself wasn’t sure who to tag out, the runner coming back from third or Riewer going back to first. So he tried to get both, but his decision backfired. The tag at second was late, as was the throw to first. After the dust settled, there was a runner on first and second with no outs and the runner from third scored. It was still a 2-1 lead for Champlin Park, but the outcome of the play could have been more favorable to them.
It all happened so fast. Riewer’s baserunning error proved to be beneficial for Blaine as they scored a run and avoided an out. If they would have prevented a run from scoring or recorded an out, the game could've ended differently. The next batter was walked, allowing Rutterer's single to score two runs.
Before the final inning, the LoGators held the Fusion offense in check, led by Riola. Just like in his outing against St. Michael in the previous round of the Section 4 playoffs in game one, he went seven innings allowing just one hit, this time striking out 13.
A 2-0 lead could’ve been larger as Champlin Park twice left the bases loaded. The two runs from the LoGators came on a sac fly from Dylan Wilson in the fourth and an RBI-triple from Jack Puder in the sixth.
The two regular season meetings between Blaine and Champlin Park both ended 4-1 with each team grabbing a win. In the latest Minnesota Baseball Association Class B rankings, the Fusion checked in at No. 3 while the LoGators were at No. 7. By no means was a loss indicative of where Champlin Park stands going into to the state tournament, but a win would have certainly provided an additional boost.
Next up for Champlin Park is the state tournament on August 19-21, possessing No. 2 seed from the section. Anoka defeated Coon Rapids 4-3 to earn the No. 3 seed in the other seeding game. Champlin Park will find out their first opponent later tonight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.