Jack Puder slides into home plate to score Champlin Park’s first run of the game against Blaine on Saturday, August 13.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

It seemed like the LoGators were going to snatch Section 4’s top seed in the state tournament for the second consecutive year.

Facing Blaine for the top seed Saturday night in Anoka, the Champlin Park LoGators held a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the ninth. They got another stellar performance from starting pitcher Sam Riola, who put them in prime position for the win.

Sam Riola delivers a pitch for Champlin Park against Blaine on Saturday, August 13. It was his second straight outing going seven innings allowing one hit for the LoGators.
Jack Puder takes a deep breath in between pitches during his at-bat against Blaine on Saturday, August 13.
Ethan Mocchi swings through a pitch against Blaine on Saturday, August 13.

 
Champlin Park second baseman Drake Siens throws to first baseman Reid Conlee (69) before the start of the inning against Blaine on Saturday, August 13.

