Champlin Park junior forward Amara Easley (2) works down the right flank in the first half against Maple Grove on Wednesday, August 31 at Champlin Park High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

A late goal by both teams in both halves spoiled the victory for one another. Goals from Champlin Park’s Paige Kalal and Maple Grove’s Franni Gustanski came at points in the game where it seemed to lift their side the most.

Both Maple Grove (1-0-1, 1-1-1,) and Champlin Park (0-0-1, 2-0-1) earned their first draw of the season with the 1-1 result.

Champlin Park senior midfielder Paige Kalal (5) scores the first goal of the game in the first half against Maple Grove on Wednesday, August 31 at Champlin Park High School.
Maple Grove senior defender Avery Toms (11) plays the ball up the field in the first half against Champlin Park on Wednesday, August 31 at Champlin Park High School.
Maple Grove sophomore midfielder Riley LLoyd (17) sends in a cross in the first half against Champlin Park on Wednesday, August 31 at Champlin Park High School.
Maple Grove celebrates Franni Gustanski’s equalizer late in the second half against Champlin Park on Wednesday, August 31 at Champlin Park High School.

