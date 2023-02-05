The Park Center boys basketball team has been playing with heavy hearts this season.
On November 18, 2022, 17-year-old Syoka Siko was fatally shot in Brooklyn Park. He was a member of the Pirates’ basketball team that won state last year and was entering his senior season.
Park Center has been honoring their former teammate all season long. On their warm up shirts they have “Ball4Syoka” written on the back. They also have shirts with a photo of Siko on them with “LLSK” across the stop, standing for “Long Live SK”, a nickname Siko was known by.
But for their game against St. Louis Park Friday night, it was a special night to remember his life, with a pregame ceremony in his honor. His parents spoke to the crowd and thanked them for all the support they have received in the wake of his passing. It's just one of the many ways the Pirates have come together to never forget their beloved teammate.
The impact Siko had on the community was immense, with players and coaches speaking highly of him.
“Really selfless guy, really funny guy who’s quiet but once you got close with him, one of the coolest guys ever,” Park Center senior guard JJ Ware said about Siko. “Genuinely was always caring about you. If I was having a bad day, he was one of my only friends who would always brighten my day. Spent every day with him off the court and I miss him a lot.”
Siko was a valued member of the team and cherished by all.
“His kind-hearted spirit. He was selfless, the type of kid to do anything for anybody,” Park Center head coach James Ware said about his memories of Siko. “Great student. He’s been very close friends with my son for a long time. He’s a great kid, family friend. Any time JJ was with him I felt great about it and heartbroken that he’s no longer with us.”
It was a jarring way to begin their season as they aim to never forget Siko. The group has come together in support of each other, often chatting about their times hanging out with Siko and reminiscing on the good times they had.
“We talk about all the good times we had,” JJ Ware said. “All the times we spent with him, all the dumb things we did. That keeps us in a good mood, celebrating his life. He’s still with us.”
When it happened, players and coaches were there for each other, offering up support and giving each other whatever they needed to help deal with his loss. It was also a moment for them to appreciate the opportunity they have.
“It helps put things in perspective,” James Ware said. “It helps us be appreciative for the opportunity that we have. It reminds us that life can be fragile. We won’t take anything for granted.”
It will always be painful to think about his death, but on the court, the Pirates have been honoring Siko in the best way possible. Off to a 17-0 start this season, they’re on pace to make it back-to-back state championships, this time with a strong message: Ball 4 Syoka.
“It’s definitely going to push us whenever things get hard, just remember who we’re doing it for,” JJ Ware said.
Whatever Park Center achieves on the court this season, the Pirates have made sure that Siko is with them every step of the way.
