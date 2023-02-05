DSC_9315.JPG

The message “Ball4Syoka” is written on the Pirates’ warm-up shirts this season.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Park Center boys basketball team has been playing with heavy hearts this season. 

On November 18, 2022, 17-year-old Syoka Siko was fatally shot in Brooklyn Park. He was a member of the Pirates’ basketball team that won state last year and was entering his senior season.

Syoka Siko was entering his senior season for Park Center boys basketball.
Syoka Siko’s parents are presented with a banner in his honor before Park Center’s game on Friday, Feb. 3.
Park Center senior guard JJ Ware wears a shirt with a picture of Siko and “LLSK” across the top, standing for “Long Live SK.”

