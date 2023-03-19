For the third time this season, the Park Center boys basketball team squared off with district rivals Osseo, this time in the Section 5AAAA final Friday, March 17 at Rogers High School, with a trip to the state tournament on the line. It was also a rematch of the 2022 final in which the Pirates won 89-69.
Defeating an opponent three times in one season is hard enough, let alone with the third meeting coming in the postseason. The Pirates thought they had found some breathing room in the second half, opening a 16-point lead at one point. But Osseo had a late run in them that made it a thrilling finish.
Park Center led 53-40 with four minutes left and were looking to put the game away. The Orioles caught fire from distance, knocking down three 3-pointers, along with another basket, for an 11-0 run to make it 53-51 with under two minutes left. A comfortable lead for the Pirates was wiped away and all of a sudden were under immense pressure.
But as head coach James Ware put it, their championship DNA showed as they closed out the game on a 9-2 run to repeat as Section 5AAAA champions and advance to the state tournament.
With their lead down to two points, junior guard Cash Chavis found junior center Chaing Ring on a lob near the basket, which Ring laid in. Chavis was hurt on the play as he passed the ball, holding his left knee on the floor. He left the game momentarily, which was a critical loss with the Pirates’ guards facing pressure from Osseo.
Leading 55-51, Park Center forced a miss from the Orioles and the rebound fell to senior guard CJ O’Hara. Osseo sent him to the line where he knocked down both free throws. Osseo junior guard De’Mari Larkins earned a trip to the line on the other end and made one free throw. It was Chavis’ turn to shoot free throws as he re-entered the game and hit both shots to make it 59-52.
Park Center’s defense clamped up the Orioles who could not find a good shot. With the clock around 30 seconds, they wasted a lot of time searching for a basket. They never found one and once again the Pirates came up with the rebound. They hit another free throw and the game was essentially over, leading 60-52. O’Hara came up with a late steal the other way and slammed home a two-handed dunk as the clock expired to emphatically cap off the win. Right in front of the Park Center student section, the celebration began as the Pirates earned their shot at defending their Class 4A state championship in 2022 in the state tournament.
“It feels awesome,” Ware said about their second-straight trip to the state tournament. “Last year, that team was magical and set the tone of what I call championship DNA. Some of that has trickled down and these guys are absorbing it and here we are.”
Priority No. 1 for the Park Center (26-2) defense was containing Larkins. The Orioles’ second-leading scorer and primary ball-handler had the potential to be a gamebreaker with his ability to go by any defender. The Pirates made sure to make him as uncomfortable as possible.
“He’s the engine for that team. He starts the action, he makes them go,” Ware said. “We did everything we could to try and slow him down. We weren’t effective at it in the first half. But again in the second half, we did a better job.”
The Pirates double-teamed him at every chance they could get and denied him the ball off of every inbounds pass. Chavis played an instrumental part in the Pirates’ plan keeping Larkins in check.
“When he goes off ball screens and back screens, just keep the ball out of his hands,” Chavis said about his plan on Larkins. “Me and De’Mari have been playing basketball since we were in second grade and all the way up so it’s fun being able to play against him and him playing against me.”
Larkins finished with 15 points, right around his season average, but he had to work for it.
It was a very physical game, especially in the first half. Both teams were in the bonus before the 10 minute mark and eventually reached the double bonus. Plenty of free throws were taken which slowed the game down, which the Pirates weren’t fond of.
“You gotta adjust to the way the game is being called,” Ware said. “A lot of whistles means a lot of stoppages of play. We don’t want that. We want to get going. Credit Osseo, coach Theisen, I feel like we’re here year after year, banging heads trying to get to state. They had a great gameplan, they executed in the first half and in the second half we executed.”
Park Center led 31-26 at the half but it could’ve been more. There was a stretch when they missed six free throws in a row. The slower game favored Osseo (16-13) who were more efficient from the free-throw line.
But it was the second half where the Pirates took over. Playing to their strengths, they built their largest lead at 48-32. O’Hara finished with a game-high 22 points, shining in Park Center’s biggest game of the season to date.
“In the first half they really controlled the tempo,” Ware said. “In the second half we did and were able to pull away from them. CJ did a tremendous job of using his size and strength. I thought his play really changed the game.”
Chavis had 14 points and Ring had 10 with a pair of 3-pointers.
As the defending Class 4A champions and top-ranked team in the state, there was some pressure on the Pirates reaching the state tournament again, especially after a pair of losses to end the regular season.
“We lost two of our last three games at the end of the (regular) season,” Chavis said. “We knew coming into the playoffs it was going to be a hard task because we didn't end on the right note.”
With a brand new starting five, including two transfers in O’Hara and Ring, Park Center has had to earn everything, which now includes a trip to the Target Center next week.
The 2023 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament brackets have been released with the Pirates facing a familiar opponent in the quarterfinals.
Park Center, who are the top seed in the bracket, will face Andover (22-7), courtesy of a random draw, on Tuesday, March 21 at 10 am. These two met in the quarterfinals last year, with the Pirates winning 74-60.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.