For the third time this season, the Park Center boys basketball team squared off with district rivals Osseo, this time in the Section 5AAAA final Friday, March 17 at Rogers High School, with a trip to the state tournament on the line. It was also a rematch of the 2022 final in which the Pirates won 89-69.

Defeating an opponent three times in one season is hard enough, let alone with the third meeting coming in the postseason. The Pirates thought they had found some breathing room in the second half, opening a 16-point lead at one point. But Osseo had a late run in them that made it a thrilling finish.

DSC_3859.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center is awarded with the Section 5AAAA trophy after defeating Osseo 62-52 Friday, March 17 at Rogers High School.
DSC_3807.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center senior guard CJ O’Hara (1) begins to celebrate with the Park Center student section as the final buzzer sounds in the Section 5AAAA final between the Pirates and Osseo Friday, March 17 at Rogers High School.
DSC_3655.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center junior guard Cash Chavis (11) drives to the basket in the first half against Osseo in the Section 5AAAA final Friday, March 17 at Rogers High School.
DSC_3614.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center senior guard CJ O’Hara (1) celebrates after a dunk in the first half against Osseo in the Section 5AAAA final Friday, March 17 at Rogers High School.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments