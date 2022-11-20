DSC_4895.JPG
Armstrong senior Olivia Kehn competes in the 100 breast at the 2022 MSHSL state swimming & diving meet Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The 2022 state swimming and diving meet took place Nov. 16-18 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. The diving preliminary round took place Wednesday, while the swimming prelims were Thursday. Both finals sessions for Class A and AA were on Friday.

Fresh off the joy of winning the first section title in school history, the Armstrong Falcons had a number of athletes competing at the state meet.

Armstrong freshman Lucia Freed before her 200 IM at the 2022 MSHSL state swimming & diving meet Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
Armstrong senior Nola Fisher prepares to dive in for the 200 free relay at the 2022 MSHSL state swimming & diving meet Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
Champlin Park freshman Sophie Norsted swims the anchor leg for the Rebels’ 400 free relay at the 2022 MSHSL state swimming & diving meet Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
Champlin Park sophomore Mari Lachinski dives in for her leg of the 400 free relay at the 2022 MSHSL state swimming & diving meet Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.

