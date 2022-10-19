Sometimes the best defense is a good offense.
Spring Lake Park put on a clinic against Armstrong in the regular season finale on how to control the ball, kill the clock, and prevent their opponent from ever having a chance to make a late comeback.
All of the points scored between the Panthers and Falcons came in the first half as Spring Lake Park followed their gameplan to the final whistle, beating Armstrong 21-6 Wednesday night at Armstrong High School.
If there’s a recipe to win a football game, the Panthers (6-2) perfected that plan against the Falcons. They had only three offensive possessions in the first half, but ended all three with touchdowns.
Their offense centered around the option running attack, designed for the quarterback to make the right read on each play - either keeping the ball himself or pitching it to a running back. The Falcons (6-2) were killed not only by the deception on each running play, but by the push the offensive line was getting off the snap.
It allowed Spring Lake Park to sustain long drives. They were content with running on every down because they were getting 4 or 5 yards each play. This set up constant second and third downs, to which the Panthers converted many of.
All of these running plays chewed up time on the clock. The first quarter lasted only 20 minutes of real time.
Spring Lake Park ran for 269 yards as a team, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
The Falcons got the ball first and after a long kickoff return by Isaiah Cotton, they were set up near midfield. They worked the ball to the 29-yard line where they failed to convert on fourth down. Little did they know the failed conversion was a crucial missed opportunity.
Spring Lake Park scored on the next series from 37 yards out. Quarterback Brayden Talso took advantage of the defense worrying about the pitch man to his left and cut inside for the score and a 6-0 lead.
Between the Falcons’ next two possessions that went three-and-out, the Panthers scored again. Talso added his second rushing touchdown from 7 yards out. Running back Kayshawn Green ran in the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Armstrong was a little shell-shocked for the second week in a row. The confidence and energy that was prevalent during their 6-0 start wasn’t on display. The Panthers were dominating the line of scrimmage.
Once again things didn’t seem to be going their way. Spring Lake Park had the ball at their own 39 on fourth and short and were lined up to go for it. The Falcons were a little too eager to make a play and jumped on a hard count and were flagged for encroachment. That penalty would come costly minutes later.
On another fourth down, this time at Armstrong’s 29-yard line, the Falcons needed a stop. It felt like the game was on the line despite it only being the second quarter. They needed something - anything to gain momentum.
The Panthers made sure to vanquish those hopes.
Having run so much in the game to this point, they dialed up a pass play, but it wasn’t by the quarterback. Motioning into the backfield was the running back Green as Talso ran down the left side of the field. Clearly caught off guard by the trick play, Armstrong left Talso uncovered as he caught the pass from Green for the touchdown.
If Spring Lake Park were going to stick to their script of ball control, they were going to need a special play to turn the game in their favor - and a special play it was.
On the brink of having momentum shift in their favor, it became a 21-0 deficit for the Falcons.
Armstrong managed to score on their final possession of the half. With a little over three minutes left, they reached the goal line for running back Kevon Johnson to punch it in to give them some life before halftime.
A missed extra point capped off the rough half, down 21-6.
Armstrong had only 4 possessions in the first half. The larger picture was that for the second week in a row, the Falcons struggled to find any momentum in the game. After starting 6-0, it seemed like Armstrong had all the pieces to attack any adversity they might face.
But as the Panthers executed perfectly, the Falcons’ offense hardly saw the field and were unable to develop any rhythm.
In the second half, the Falcons had more success on offense but couldn’t get out of their own way. They had four more possessions in the second half, each ending in disappointing fashion.
They reached the goal line again on their first possession of the half. Spring Lake Park was up for the challenge. On fourth down, the Falcons had their own trick play up their sleeve as wide receiver Cade Berg threw a pass to quarterback Jamen Malone. The Panthers snuffed it out and took over on downs.
On their next possession, the handoff exchange between Malone and running back Reggie Carter was botched and Spring Lake Park were there to scoop up the loose ball. This happened on the goal line on the first play of the fourth quarter, once again killing their momentum.
The Panthers returned the favor by giving the ball back on a failed option pass by Talso to Green. Defensive lineman Dayton Franke recovered the ball.
But the Falcons’ ensuing drive was their most frustrating of all. With the drive starting at Spring Lake Park’s 13-yard line, Malone was sacked on second, third and fourth down. The frustration began to boil over as the game got further from their grasp.
Between these drives, even if they didn’t score or even threaten to score, the Panthers moved just enough on offense to kill time off the clock. All of a sudden, there were three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with Armstrong having one final drive.
Just like their previous three, it ended with the Falcons coming up short as wide receiver Gideon Breker fumbled after catching a pass.
In eight offensive possessions on the night, Armstrong had three turnovers on downs, two three-and-outs, two fumbles and only 6 points.
Losses always hurt, but compared to last week’s loss to Chaska, this one felt like it got away from the Falcons. It also didn’t help that it was the regular season finale and senior night.
Last year, Armstrong started 5-0 before losing their last 3 ahead of the Section 5AAAAA tournament. This year is a similar story - losing their final 2 games going into Section play.
