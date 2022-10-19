DSC_1578.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong wide receiver Gideon Breker (27) fumbles on the Falcons’ last drive in the fourth quarter against Spring Lake Park Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Armstrong High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Sometimes the best defense is a good offense.

Spring Lake Park put on a clinic against Armstrong in the regular season finale on how to control the ball, kill the clock, and prevent their opponent from ever having a chance to make a late comeback.

DSC_1432.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone (11) throws a pass in the first quarter against Spring Lake Park Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_1456.JPG
Buy Now

Spring Lake Park quarterback Brayden Talso (5) scores his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter against Armstrong Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_1401.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong wide receiver JJ Wilson (15) catches a pass in the first quarter against Spring Lake Park Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_1480.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong running back Kevon Johnson (34) scores a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Spring Lake Park Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_1556.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong defensive lineman Dayton Franke (18) recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter against Spring Lake Park Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_1571.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone (11) is sacked in the fourth quarter against Spring Lake Park Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Armstrong High School.

Tags

Load comments