Andrew Barich - College of St. Scholastica baseball
Barich is an infielder for the Falcons and will look to help the team improve upon a 6-15 record last year. The College of St. Scholastica is located in Duluth, MN and is a Division III school.
Leroy Barnes - Peru State College men’s basketball
Barnes played a key role for the Armstrong boys basketball team as a reserve guard, averaging 6.5 points per game. Peru State College is located in Peru, Nebraska and is an NAIA school.
William Frie - Gustavus Adolphus College baseball
Frie is another Falcons pitcher headed to play college ball. Gustavus Adolphus is a Division III school in St. Peter, MN.
Madeline Henderson - Iowa Central Community College softball
A key player for the Falcons in 2022, helping them record a winning season for the first time in over a decade. Iowa Central Community College is a junior college in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Lauren Jones - Free Lutheran Bible College women’s basketball
Jones wasn’t a featured player for the Falcons but was a regular starter throughout the year, averaging 3.2 points per game. She’ll be staying in town with Free Lutheran Bible College located in Plymouth. The school competes in the Northern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference which sponsors mens and womens basketball for ten schools.
Jeffrey Larimore - Rochester Community and Technical College baseball
One of a growing number of Armstrong players set to compete at the next level, the outfielder will head to Rochester to play for the Yellowjackets. Rochester Community and Technical College is a junior college.
Patrick Ponnie - Concordia-St. Paul men’s track & field
Ponnie has competed in the long and triple jumps for the Falcons, as well as in sprint events. Concordia-St. Paul competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in Division II
Owen Skram - Saint John’s University men’s basketball
Skram was the leading scorer for the Falcons at 16.1 points per game. Saint John’s University is in Collegeville, MN. The Johnnies compete at the Division III level.
Jacob Smith - Bemidji State baseball
Smith is the second Armstrong pitcher to sign for Bemidji State, joining teammate Jack Hoffrogge. The Beavers are in Bemidji, MN and are in the NSIC.
Kendall Thurston - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women’s track & field
Thurston specialized in the discus and qualified for the Class 3A state meet last year in discus, finishing 11th. UW-Eau Claire is in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and is a Division III school.
