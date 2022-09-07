The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper girls and Armstrong boys soccer program hosted Totino-Grace Tuesday night. Both squads came into the matchup winning two of their first three games on the season.

Totino-Grace 3, Armstrong/Cooper 0

Armstrong/Cooper defender Ella Picka (15) challenges Totino-Grace midfielder McKenzie Keane (8) for the ball in the first half Tuesday, September 6 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong/Cooper goalkeeper Sam Iverson (1) makes a save in the first half against Totino-Grace Tuesday, September 6 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong/Cooper midfielder Izzy Anderson (41) tries to block a cross from Totino-Grace midfielder Emilie Ling (20) in the second half Tuesday, September 6 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong senior James Sondo (11) takes a shot in the first half against Totino-Grace Tuesday, September 6 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong senior William Saar (9) scores his second goal of the night in the first half against Totino-Grace Tuesday, September 6 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong senior Micah Miller (13) tries to get around multiple defenders in the box against Totino-Grace Tuesday, September 6 at Armstrong High School.

