In the bottom of the fifth inning, the bases were loaded for Armstrong. Tied at 3 with two outs, senior Ava Peplinski stepped up to the plate with a chance to put the Falcons up by multiple runs. Instead, she grounded out to the pitcher and all three runners were left stranded.
But they had another chance to take the lead in the sixth in a similar situation. Bases loaded, this time with one out, tied at 3. This time, it was sophomore Elizabeth Brey’s turn to become the hero.
She delivered. A single sent two home for a 5-3 lead. The inning ended with two runners on base, but they did just enough to hang on for the win.
Spring Lake Park (3-8, 6-9) threatened to tie the game in the next frame. They managed to get one run on the board and had the tying run on third, but a flyout to center field ended the game 5-4 in favor of Armstrong.
The Rebels (4-7, 6-7) took the lead in the first inning, also from Brey. Her RBI-single gave them a 1-0 lead.
The Panthers responded with three runs in the top of the third. A two-run single and error on defense allowed Spring Lake to take a 3-1 lead.
Armstrong’s answer came in the fourth inning. Two runners were on base, courtesy of an error and hit by pitch, for sophomore Peyton Erickson to send home. Her two-RBI single tied things up at 3.
Not only did Erickson deliver two RBI on offense, she pitched the final four innings, relieving Peplinski, who got the start and pitched three innings with three strikeouts.
Erickson allowed one run and struck out six. After walking the leadoff batter in the sixth inning, she struck out the next three.
Armstrong had an opportunity to add to their lead in the second inning. A single and a walk put two runners on, but a flyout to left field and pop out abruptly ended the inning. In fact, the Falcons left runners on in every inning.
With the win, Armstrong snapped a three-game losing streak, dating back to May 5. The Falcons started the season strong, winning five of their first seven games. Since then, they’ve gone 2-5. They are currently 9th out of 14 in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
They’ll take on Osseo (4-5, 4-6) on Thursday, May 12, who currently sit in 8th.
