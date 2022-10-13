DSC_0559.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong junior Cailtyn Osanai pulls ahead in the final stretch of the girls’ varsity race at the Northwest Suburban Conference championships Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Elk River Golf Club in Elk River.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Armstrong Falcons had a banner day at the Northwest Suburban Conference championships.

Held at Elk River Golf Club Wednesday afternoon in Elk River, it was the final meet for runners to fine-tune themselves ahead of the section meets later this month. For Armstrong, it was also a chance to flex their muscles on the course.

DSC_0581.JPG
Buy Now

The Armstrong boys’ cross country team is presented with the Northwest Suburban Conference championship trophy Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Elk River Golf Club in Elk River. Senior Noah Breker holds the trophy.
DSC_0529.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park sophomore Abby Hibbs, left, Armstrong junior Caitlyn Osanai, center, and Anoka junior Kaelyn Nelson ran in a pack for a majority of the girls’ race Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Elk River Golf Club in Elk River.

Tags

Load comments