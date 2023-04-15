The Falcons are looking to build on their second-straight double-digit winning season last year, and with the returning players they have this season, a third straight should be well in the range of possibilities. They were 11-4 last year and 10-5 in 2021.
Armstrong will bring back four of their top five scorers from a season ago, led by senior attacker Jenna Hamann. She was third on the team in goals (30) and first in assists (31), combining for 61 points which was the top mark for the Falcons. She had five games with at least three goals. Fellow senior attacker Erin Palony was second on the team in points, scoring 31 goals and registering 15 assists for 46 points.
Junior midfielder Brielle Anderson was fourth in points with 29 (24 goals, 5 assists) and senior midfielder Clare Sondrall was fifth with 26 (19 goals, 7 assists).
The Falcons will have more than enough firepower to outscore their opponents. They hit double digit goals in all but four of their games last season, including four games with at least 20 goals. Another name to look out for is freshman attacker Katie Palony. As an eighth-grader last year, she scored 11 goals.
They return just as much on the other side of the field as well. Junior Lydia College returns in goal. She allowed 6.5 goals per game and saved 48 percent of the shots she faced.
Seniors Heidi Kuykendall and Gabby Mickelberg are the main returning defenders. Other defenders include seniors Alexis Schoenberg, Cara Cook, junior Saron Dereje and sophomore Ave Coe.
Last year’s team got off to a hot start, winning their first nine games. But they struggled down the stretch, coming away victorious in just two of their final six games. Their season ended in the Section 5 semifinals to Wayzata, losing 15-3. They had beaten the Trojans earlier in the season 12-9.
Conference and Section Outlook
Maple Grove was the lone team to crack the top-ten rankings in the statewide preseason poll, coming in at eighth. Last year, Andover won the conference with a 12-0 conference record, but will be losing four of their top five scorers. Second-place Centennial (10-2) will lose three of their top five scorers. Elk River/Zimmerman (10-2) will have senior midfielder Adria Kotzian back, who totaled 88 points a season ago.
In Section 5, the team to watch is always Benilde-St. Margaret’s, last year's section champion and third-place finisher at the state tournament. The Red Knights are fourth in the preseason poll. Blake is also a team highlighted in the poll, coming in 10th.
Armstrong begins their season Monday, April 17 at Totino-Grace.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.