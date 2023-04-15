DSC_1784.JPG
Armstrong senior Clare Sondrall (18) is one of many players returning for the Falcons, who are in line for another successful season.

The Falcons are looking to build on their second-straight double-digit winning season last year, and with the returning players they have this season, a third straight should be well in the range of possibilities. They were 11-4 last year and 10-5 in 2021.

Armstrong will bring back four of their top five scorers from a season ago, led by senior attacker Jenna Hamann. She was third on the team in goals (30) and first in assists (31), combining for 61 points which was the top mark for the Falcons. She had five games with at least three goals. Fellow senior attacker Erin Palony was second on the team in points, scoring 31 goals and registering 15 assists for 46 points.

