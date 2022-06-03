The Armstrong girls lacrosse squad hosted St. Louis Park in the quarterfinals of the Section 5A tournament Friday night, looking to keep their season alive.
The Orioles (8-5) were seeded seventh in the bracket, looking to spur the upset.
From the opening faceoff, the Falcons (10-3) took command, jumping out to a 4-0 lead inside of five minutes. St. Louis Park called timeout to slow things down to get back into the game. Their patience on offense was rewarded with a goal by Lilly Fandel-Thompson with ten minutes remaining in the first half.
Ten minutes had passed between Armstrong’s fourth goal and the Orioles’ first. St. Louis Park momentarily prevented the game from getting away from them as Fandel-Thompson added another goal to make it 4-2.
But after those two goals, Armstrong took off, scoring the next nine goals in the game to fuel a 19-5 win in the Section 5A quarterfinal.
There was little the Orioles could do to stop the Falcons from scoring. Their best defense was their offense, but Armstrong was hounding them on defense, forcing turnovers and making it hard for them to move up the field.
Five minutes passed between St. Louis Park’s first and second goals, representing a clear strategy for the visitors. They had to maintain possession and take their chances if they were to stay in the game.
That gameplan never materialized outside of that stretch in the first half and the Falcons pounced every opportunity to add to their lead. They held a 7-2 lead going into halftime and came out firing in the second half.
Six goals by five different players increased Armstrong’s lead 13-2 to begin the second half. At this point, the Falcons already had two players with at least a hat trick of goals; Junior Jenna Hamann and senior Brynn Anderson.
The goals kept on coming, leading to seven different scorers on the night. Junior Clare Sondrall, senior Ella Steinke and senior Sydney Smith joined Hamann and Anderson in notching a hat trick. Sophomore Erin Palony was the only goalscorer who didn’t have multiple goals.
Hamann led all goalscorers with four.
It wasn’t their highest scoring output of the season, that came on April 25 in a 22-10 win over Rogers, but an offensive explosion like this in the postseason will have them flying high into their semifinal game.
Other Section 5A results
No. 3 Wayzata and No. 6 Breck played earlier in the day at noon on Friday. The Trojans ran away with it, comfortably defeating the Mustangs 18-5. It sets up a Wayzata vs Armstrong battle in the semifinal.
On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s also played Friday afternoon, hosting No. 8 Hopkins. They too won comfortably by a score of 11-2.
The 4 vs. 5 matchup took place on June 1 and was by far the most competitive of the tournament. After being down 5-3 at the break, No. 5 Blake came back to defeat No. 4 Maple Grove 8-7. Junior Sally Countryman led Blake in goals with three.
Both semifinal matchups will be held Monday, June 6. The Benilde-St. Margaret’s-Blake game will be at 4:30.
Armstrong’s battle with Wayzata will be at 7:00. The two met in last year’s Section 5A semifinal, with the Trojans emerging victorious 15-12.
