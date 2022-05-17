It was the battle of heavyweights in girls’ lacrosse at Armstrong High School Tuesday night. Both Andover and Armstrong came into the matchup with their sights set on capturing the Northwest Suburban Conference crown.
The champion wouldn’t be decided on the night, but the winner would be in control of their destiny. Both teams came in undefeated (Andover 8-0, Armstrong 7-0) in conference play.
The Huskies’ stout defense was on full display against the Falcons. They held Armstrong to their lowest total of the season in an 11-4 win to take command of the conference lead. It was also the first time the Falcons were held to single-digit goals this season.
Andover wasted no time in gaining the lead. They scored their first goal just 36 seconds into the game by senior midfielder Claire Nelson. She added another goal to her tally a couple minutes later for a 2-0 lead.
Junior attacker Elizabeth Schrubbe made it 3-0 before the Falcons called timeout to regroup. Almost ten minutes had passed in the game with Armstrong barely threatening to score.
The timeout worked momentarily as the Falcons got on the board courtesy of sophomore attacker Erin Palony.
But after their opening goal, the offense went quiet. The goal came with 14:56 left in the first half and were shutout the rest of the way. Andover’s one-on-one defense was excellent all night. The Armstrong attackers had little room to operate and when they did charge at the net, not much came of it.
The Falcons often found themselves pacing around the net, waiting for an opportunity to arise. But the Huskies locked down on defense.
They also added to their lead late in the first half. Three goals in the last three minutes of the first half made it 6-1 at the break.
A normally high-powered offense for Armstrong was left looking for answers.
The Falcons scored two of the next three goals in the second half to cut the deficit to 7-3. Andover kept the pressure on and scored two more goals after to make it 9-3.
The Huskies made it incredibly difficult on Armstrong to gain any momentum. They had very few opportunities for a goal in transition. All four of the Falcons’ goals came with things slowed down.
To add to the offensive struggles, Armstrong’s leading point scorer Jenna Hamann failed to register a single point. In the Falcons’ last game, she had two goals and six assists.
Tuesday night, she was held without a point for the first time this season
The Huskies tacked on a couple more goals to make it 11-4 for their fifth-straight win.
As it stands
Andover sit at 9-0 atop the conference, Armstong are in second at 7-1. Due to the Falcons’ game against Anoka from May 11 being postponed, they have four games remaining. The Huskies have three. A conference championship isn't out of reach for Armstrong just yet, but they'll need some help while taking care of business themselves.
Andover remaining schedule: vs Coon Rapids (4-5), at Rogers (4-4), vs Osseo/Park Center (0-9)
Armstrong remaining schedule: at Elk River/Zimmerman (7-2), at Anoka (1-7), vs Spring Lake Park (2-6), at Centennial (6-2)
