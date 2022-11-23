The Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey team is looking to build off their bounce-back season last year.
After going winless in the 2020-21 season (0-17-1), the Wings put together a near .500 year in 2021-22, finishing 11-14-1. They lost 5-0 in the Section 6AA quarterfinal to Blake.
The Wings have plenty of production returning, but so far, the results haven’t come.
Through the first four games, the Wings are 0-4 and have been outscored 21-9. They opened the season against Bloomington Jefferson on Nov. 12, losing 3-2. Their other three losses came against Holy Angels (6-1), Brainerd (4-2) and St. Cloud 7-4.
It wasn’t until Tuesday, Nov. 22 when the Wings could taste victory for the first time this season.
Despite being outshot 57-20 on the night, Armstrong/Cooper were efficient in the offensive zone vs Minneapolis, winning 3-1 at the Parade Ice Garden. Junior goaltender Emma Kahl was at her best under pressure, making 57 saves.
It was quality over quantity for the Wings, whose first goal came while they were shorthanded. Junior forward Claire Riestenberg found herself alone going at the net when she put her team up 1-0 midway through the first period.
She doubled the lead with only 13 seconds remaining in the period. Junior Lydia College and senior Cara Cook got the assist. Armstrong/Cooper had just six shots in the first period - compared to 19 for Minneapolis - but held a 2-0 lead.
The Wings came out in the second period and built off that momentum, spending more time in the offensive zone and working a couple power plays. It led to sophomore forward Ava Mack scoring the third Armstrong/Cooper goal with five minutes left in the period.
Down 3-0, Minneapolis had to get something going on offense to mount a comeback. Their 25 shots on goal in the third period only resulted in a single goal midway through the period by senior forward Grace Ann Goodale.
Knowing that another goal would put an immense amount of pressure on them, the Wings dug in on the defensive end to keep the chances limited. Kahl was alert in goal, making a number of excellent saves.
It was the most amount of shots the Wings had surrendered this season.
Familiar Faces
The Wings boast plenty of returning talent this season.
Armstrong/Cooper returns six of their eight leading scorers this year, entering the season hoping to improve upon their record from last year. Paige Loidolt (31 points) and Makenzie Johnson (20 points) are gone, but returning is junior forward Claire Riestenberg (27 points), junior forward Lydia College (26 points), senior forward Cara Cook (22 points), senior defender Clare Sondrall (17 points), junior forward Ruby Monogue (16 points) and junior forward Erin Palony (10 points).
Both goaltenders who saw significant game time last year, Kahl and senior Makayla Levoir are back. Sondrall and sophomore Stellie LeMieux highlight the returners on defense.
Up front, along with the other top returning scorers, is junior Elizabeth Brey. She’s netted two goals so far this season.
As far as newcomers to the team, eighth-graders Abby Hanson and Gabby Reidhead, along with freshman Lauren Mlekoday, have earned ice time early in the season.
It’s a relatively young squad, with just five seniors in the lineup and a number of juniors and underclassmen rounding out the rotation. The Wings will be relieved to have finally won their first game of the season and hope continue their positive play against Breck Saturday, Nov. 26.
