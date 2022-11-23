DSC_5646.JPG
Armstrong/Cooper defender Stellie LeMieux (2) celebrates with forward Ava Mack (39) after Mack puts the Wings up 3-0 in the second period against Minneapolis Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Parade Ice Garden.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey team is looking to build off their bounce-back season last year.

After going winless in the 2020-21 season (0-17-1), the Wings put together a near .500 year in 2021-22, finishing 11-14-1. They lost 5-0 in the Section 6AA quarterfinal to Blake.

Armstrong/Cooper forward Ella Picka (15) loses control of the puck in the first period against Minneapolis Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Parade Ice Garden.
Armstrong/Cooper forward Claire Riestenberg (9) corrals the puck before scoring her second goal in the first period against Minneapolis Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Parade Ice Garden.
Armstrong/Cooper forward Elizabeth Brey (12) looks for an open teammate in the second period against Minneapolis Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Parade Ice Garden.
Senior forward Cara Cook (32) is one of the top returning point-scorers for the Wings this season.
Armstrong/Cooper forward Lydia College (7) brings the puck up the ice in the third period against Minneapolis Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Parade Ice Garden.

