Fresh off a 9-0 win over Bloomington Kennedy Thursday, Jan. 26, the Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey team hit the road for a date against Anoka on Saturday, Jan. 28, who coming into the game had won only two games all year. It seemed like a good spot for the Wings to end the week strong and build some momentum heading into the final few weeks of the season.
The Tornadoes had other ideas.
Despite their 2-16 record, and facing a 2-0 deficit in the game, they stormed back to defeat Armstrong/Cooper 4-3. The Wings (8-10) got the best of them through the first period and a half, but the latter half of the game belonged to the hosts.
Armstrong/Cooper’s first two goals came early in the first and second period. Junior Tanner Rausch had the first Wings goal just over a minute into the game. Sophomore Dawson Franke had their second in the second period, an unassisted effort from an offensive zone faceoff.
It seemed like a 2-0 lead midway through the second period against a two-win team would hold up, but senior defenseman Danny Palmquist leveled the game himself. He scored his first goal with nine minutes remaining in the second period. Then, on the power play, he had a shot bounce off the crossbar and into the net to make it 2-2.
Anoka spent more time in the offensive zone from this point on, continuously pushing for a go-ahead goal.
Rausch had a golden opportunity late in the second period, finding himself in a 1-on-1 opportunity with the Anoka goaltender, but his shot went wide right.
In the third period, it was Anoka’s turn to score early. Senior forward Alan Vokaty put the Tornadoes up 3-2 inside the opening minute of the period. Later in the period, sophomore forward Kadden Soukup made it a more comfortable lead at 4-2.
The frustration began to boil over for Armstrong/Cooper, giving multiple chances to Anoka on the power play, but the lead remained the same. Rausch cut it to 4-3 with his second goal with 2:57 left. There was still some hope they could force overtime.
They pulled their goaltender and fired away on goal. Their extra effort was unsuccessful, sending the Wings home empty-handed. Armstrong/Cooper outshot Anoka 32-20.
The Wings committed seven penalties in the second and third periods and nine overall for the game. Twice they were whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct on top of a minor penalty.
Defense hasn’t necessarily been the issue for Anoka. If you take out their two biggest losses of the season (15-0 loss to Maple Grove, 12-1 to Andover), they’re allowing only 3.6 goals per game. It has been the offense, netting just 30 goals on the year. Armstrong/Cooper were unable to produce many quality scoring chances, playing right into the hands of the Tornadoes.
New Year Struggles
Armstrong/Cooper began the season in good form, starting 6-2. But since Dec. 27, they’re just 2-8. They’ve been inconsistent at both ends of the ice, allowing 5.3 goals per game over that span and scoring 3.2.
It has been a tough stretch going up against teams like Maple Grove (15-4-1), Champlin Park (14-5) and Rogers (12-2-3), but have also dropped games against teams with similar records such as Elk River/Zimmerman (8-10), Osseo (9-10) and Totino-Grace (7-10). They'll have another tough test in their next game, visiting Holy Angels (11-5-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
