The Armstrong/Cooper alpine ski team wrapped up its regular season on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area in Dresser, Wisconsin.
It also finalized an All-Conference spot for four skiers; Alexis Schoenberg and Megan Swanson on the girls side, and Jameson Kubitsche-Myers and Brecker Swanson for the boys. All-Conference spots are given out to the top 23 finishers in the season, which is calculated by taking the top four finishes out of the five conference meets during the season.
“We haven’t had a boy finish all-conference in ten years and we haven’t had four people in the time I’ve been a part of the team,” Armstrong/Cooper head coach Jenny Krey said. “I think this is the best season we’ve had in a very long time as a team.”
Schoenberg was 11th in the conference with 362 points. Megan Swanson was 22nd with 324. Kubitschek-Myers was also 11th for the boys with 359 points and Brecker Swanson was 21st with 330.
Schoenberg’s highest finish of the season was at their meet at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls on Jan. 5. She finished seventh with a time of 1:15.77. Her first run was 40.47 seconds and second was 35.30.
Kubitsche-Myers had his best finish of the season at the same meet, also coming in seventh. His overall time was 46.76.
Schoenberg was the top finisher for Armstrong/Cooper in every meet except one. Megan Swanson was the top finisher in their first meet at Wild Mountain on Dec. 20. She finished 17th with a time of 58.52.
Brecker Swanson’s best finish of the year came at their fourth conference meet at Wild Mountain on Jan. 19. He was 15th with a 1:04.50.
The meet on Jan. 26 was the highest team finish for the boys, coming in fourth place with 434 points. The girls were seventh with 387.
They’ll have one more meet this season before state, the Section 5 meet on Feb. 7th at Wild Mountain.
