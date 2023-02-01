jameson_KM

Armstrong/Cooper's Jameson Kubitsche-Myers earned All-Conference honors in the 2022-23 alpine ski season.

 Photo courtesy of Troy Schoenberg

The Armstrong/Cooper alpine ski team wrapped up its regular season on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area in Dresser, Wisconsin.

It also finalized an All-Conference spot for four skiers; Alexis Schoenberg and Megan Swanson on the girls side, and Jameson Kubitsche-Myers and Brecker Swanson for the boys. All-Conference spots are given out to the top 23 finishers in the season, which is calculated by taking the top four finishes out of the five conference meets during the season.

Alexis schoenberg

Armstrong/Cooper's Alexis Schoenberg was 11th in the conference with 362 points this season, earning All-Conference honors.

