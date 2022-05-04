The Falcons’ hot start to the season continued Wednesday night.
A game with Osseo/Park Center at home was on tap for their sixth game of the season. OPC were competing in their eighth. Armstrong had yet to lose a game ahead of the matchup.
They maintained their perfect record (6-0) in 2022 with a comfortable 12-2 victory over Osseo/Park Center. They remain the only undefeated team in the Northwestern Suburban Conference.
Despite OPC sitting in tenth place (2-6), they kept the game close in the first quarter. They fell behind 2-0, but the Falcons were on OPC's half of the field for most of the quarter. The two goals for Armstrong came courtesy of senior attacker Josh Mordal and junior Nate Albrecht.
It was the second quarter when the Falcons began to impose their will. Mistakes by OPC didn’t help. Armstrong capitalized on these turnovers to score four in the second, making it 6-0 at halftime.
Armstrong sophomore defenseman Aidan Robb intercepted a loose pass by Osseo/Park Center near midfield and ran relatively uncontested towards goal. He fired off a shot for his third goal of the season.
Earlier, OPC were a man up after a foul by Armstrong, but an errant pass to the sideline spoiled a good chance to cut into the deficit, which was 3-0 at the time.
Another costly mistake came with seconds remaining in the first half. After Mordal netted his second goal of the night to make it 6-0 with six seconds left, Osseo/Park Center midfielder Kaivon Edwards was whistled for cross-checking, a foul that didn’t need to be committed with the game basically at the break.
The man-up advantage would begin at the start of the second half, and the Falcons capitalized. Senior midfielder Reid Lucas made OPC pay for their mistake and made it 7-0.
Then, Osseo/Park Center finally got on the scoreboard with a goal from junior attacker Ashton Foulke.
Armstrong responded with five more goals in the game. It could’ve been more, they had a number of shots hit the post. Osseo/Park Center junior goalie Xavier Wells was under pressure for most of the game, but made a number of saves to keep the score from getting even more out of hand.
But there was only so much Wells could do. The Falcons’ attackers did a great job of creating chances, either from constant shots on goal or pressing OPC high up the field to keep the ball in their half. Osseo/Park Center were under duress all night.
Albrecht finished with three goals and one assist. The Falcons had four players with two goals apiece; Mordal, Lucas, Max Coe and Jameson Essen.
Senior midfielder Zach Jenson was the other player to net a goal for OPC
The next four games for Armstrong will be on the road. They won’t return home until May 18. For Osseo/Park Center, they have a week off until their next game, a home tilt with Champlin Park on May 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.