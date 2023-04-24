This season figures to be another successful one for the Armstrong boys lacrosse team. They’ve enjoyed success through their first three games of the season, averaging 15 goals per game in their 3-0 start to 2023.
The Falcons are boosted by the return of their top scorer from a season ago, senior attacker Nate Albrecht. He had 33 goals and 11 assists in 2022. He isn’t the only high profile player returning, as junior Jameson Essen and senior Frankie Annis return plenty of production. Essen had 13 goals and 17 assists while Annis had 21 goals and 3 assists.
But one of the more notable additions to the team this season is senior goalie Xavier Wells. A part of the Osseo/Park Center boys lacrosse team last year, he was a third-team All-State selection. Wells had a save percentage of 65 percent and stopped 218 shots total. Osseo/Park Center were only 3-11 last season so he faced his fair share of pressure. Now on a team with more scoring prowess, his addition makes the Falcons a much stronger unit.
They also return much of their midfield and defense. Seniors Max Coe, Jonah Pappas, Tristen Mack and Riley Hanson are key players returning. And always the case, new players who get their first taste of varsity action will emerge to fill the gaps around the roster, if not becoming a featured player.
Armstrong hit the 10-win mark last year for the first time since 2016. They went 10-4, but ended the season with three straight losses after starting the year 10-1.
Their season high in goals last year was 16, a mark they’ve already surpassed twice this season. They beat Totino-Grace 20-12 to open the season on April 17 and scored 17 in a win over Blake on April 21. Sandwiched between those games was an 8-6 win over Blaine on April 19.
Albrecht and Annis have been the focal point on offense as expected, but have now been joined by freshman attacker Jack Olson, who leads the team in points through three games with 11 goals and 5 assists. He had five goals against Totino-Grace in a game that saw the Falcons have seven players with at least 2 goals.
Against Blaine, it was junior midfielder Logan March that led the way with 3 goals.
The trio of Albrecht, Annis and Olson were on fire against Blaine, with each recording at least 6 points. Olson had 4 goals and 3 assists, Albrecht had 4 goals and 2 assists and Annis had 6 goals.
Through three games, Albrecht has 8 goals and 5 assists on the year. Annis has 8 goals and 3 assists and Essen has 5 goals and 8 assists
As has been the case lately, Benilde St.-Margaret’s will be the main threat to advance to the state tournament out of Section 5. They are currently the top-ranked team in the state. Other Section 5 foe Maple Grove is eighth, who the Falcons will see on May 10.
