This season figures to be another successful one for the Armstrong boys lacrosse team. They’ve enjoyed success through their first three games of the season, averaging 15 goals per game in their 3-0 start to 2023.

The Falcons are boosted by the return of their top scorer from a season ago, senior attacker Nate Albrecht. He had 33 goals and 11 assists in 2022. He isn’t the only high profile player returning, as junior Jameson Essen and senior Frankie Annis return plenty of production. Essen had 13 goals and 17 assists while Annis had 21 goals and 3 assists.

Senior goalie Xaiver Wells (35) will be a big addition for the Falcons in 2023. Last year, he was named third-team All-State for Osseo/Park Center.
Armstrong junior Jameson Essen (22) makes a pass in the first half against Blake Friday, April 21 at The Blake School in Hopkins.
Armstrong senior Nate Albrecht with the ball in the first half against Blake Friday, April 21 at The Blake School in Hopkins.

