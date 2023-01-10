A tough test was in front of the Armstrong Falcons boys basketball team Tuesday night, traveling to Totino-Grace to face the defending Class 3A champions - who are on course to repeat with plenty of returning talent this season.
Both teams entered the contest 3-0 in Northwest Suburban Conference play. The Falcons were looking to extend their winning streak to three.
Energetic defense was on display in the first half with the score tied at 4 five minutes into the game. Totino-Grace led 24-23 at the half.
In the second, the Eagles forced Armstrong into many unforced errors, allowing themselves to hold a comfortable lead as the clock winded down. Totino-Grace won 63-53 for their third straight win.
The Eagles (4-0 conference, 5-2 overall) began the half on a quick 8-0 run to force a timeout by the Falcons, threatening to pull away. Armstrong (3-1 conference, 5-5 overall) responded with an 11-0 run after the timeout to take their first lead at 34-32. From there, Totino-Grace’s disruptive length took over, forcing multiple turnovers out of the Falcons and turning them into easy looks at the rim.
When Armstrong was in the half court, the Eagles made life hard for them at the rim. Boasting a lineup led by 6-foot-9 forward Patrick Bath, 6-foot-7 forward Isaiah Johnson, 6-foot-5 guard Tommy Humphries and 6-foot-4 guard Taison Chatman, the Falcons were overwhelmed at times in the paint.
“We had too many turnovers in the second half,” Armstrong head coach Rob Ware said. “For us it’s continuing to be patient. They sped us up a little bit. We missed a lot of those runners and things in the lane.”
While Armstrong was looking for more on the offensive end, their defense held up against a team with multiple versatile scorers. Both Johnson and Humphries were threats to score off the dribble, with Bath cleaning up any misses around the rim. But perhaps the biggest concern was Chatman, who is the top-ranked recruit in the state as a 4-star prospect, heading to Ohio State.
The Falcons did a good job of holding Chatman to four points in the first half, but he eventually got his way, finishing with 16 points.
Like most nights, junior guard Seth Newbern and senior forward Owen Skram were vital to Armstrong’s offensive success. Ware said they focused on utilizing their size in the paint to create offense. Newbern had 9 points in the first half and finished with 13. Skram had 9 points in both halves to finish with 18.
“We had to make some adjustments,” Ware said about playing against Totino-Grace’s size. “One advantage that we had was posting up our bigger guards. That’s an area we are trying to work on. Defensively I was excited with the guys, they stuck with the game plan and tried to slow them up. We just have to be consistent with that every night.”
It was a good chance for a young Falcons squad to see how they match up against one of the best teams in the state. A win would’ve been preferred, but the positive showings on the defensive end and their ability to handle Totino-Grace’s size for stretches in the game, were welcomed signs.
“We’re excited with where we’re at because we have a young team and we’re trying to put it all together,” Ware said. “This is another good opportunity tonight, even though it didn’t go in our favor with a win, but we definitely had a lot of positives that we can pull from film that we can show the guys and build on.”
Armstrong will be back on the court on Thursday for a road game against Osseo.
This was the Falcons first loss since Dec. 30 against Farmington, which was a stretch when they lost four games in a row. They rebounded from that with wins over Elk River Minneapolis Washburn on back-to-back days on Jan. 6 and 7.
