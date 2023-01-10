DSC_8011.JPG
Armstrong senior forward Owen Skram (4) takes a jump shot in the first half against Totino-Grace Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Totino-Grace High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

A tough test was in front of the Armstrong Falcons boys basketball team Tuesday night, traveling to Totino-Grace to face the defending Class 3A champions - who are on course to repeat with plenty of returning talent this season.

Both teams entered the contest 3-0 in Northwest Suburban Conference play. The Falcons were looking to extend their winning streak to three.

Armstrong junior guard Seth Newbern (3) leads the fast break in the first half against Totino-Grace Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Totino-Grace High School.
Armstrong sophomore guard Desmond Ware (1) dribbles by a defender in the first half against Totino-Grace Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Totino-Grace High School.
Armstrong senior forward Leroy Barnes (5) with the ball in the first half against Totino-Grace Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Totino-Grace High School.
Armstrong sophomore guard Charles Scott takes a 3-pointer in the second half against Totino-Grace Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Totino-Grace High School.
Armstrong junior guard Seth Newbern goes for a layup in the first half against Totino-Grace Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Totino-Grace High School.

