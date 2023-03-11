Fresh off defeating Southwest in the Section 6AAAA boys basketball quarterfinals, the Armstrong Falcons traveled to Wayzata Friday night to take on the Trojans in the semifinals. It was the second meeting between the third-ranked Trojans and Falcons, with the previous matchup on Dec. 20 favoring Wayzata.
In a tough playoff environment, Armstrong held their own in the first half thanks to some excellent shooting from three-point range. They were down 33-30 at the half.
But the stellar play of Hayden Tibbits for Wayzata was too much for them to handle. The senior guard was unstoppable all night long. He finished with 36 points, scoring at all three levels to lead the Trojans to a 75-57 victory.
Armstrong had no answer for Tibbits. Whether it was getting to the paint or pulling up for a mid range shot, the Falcons struggled to contain him.
“We knew he (Tibbits) was going to come in and play big,” Armstrong head coach Rob Ware said. “He’s been very consistent all season. I thought we did a good job in the first half trying to corral him in his spots. Hats off to him, he did a great job of knocking down shots.”
Hibbits was the perfect compliment for junior forward Jackson McAndrew. Standing at 6-foot-9, the sharpshooting big man has the ability to stretch the floor and clear the lane for Hibbits to attack. Of course with his size, he could also post up and attack the paint. He finished with 17 points.
Armstrong senior forward Owen Skram led the Falcons offense in the first half, scoring 14 points and knocking down four three-pointers. Their ability to knock down shots from the perimeter as a team was a common theme on the night.
“We looked to have longer possessions as the season went on and got better over the closing part of the season, even though it didn’t show up in the win column,” Ware said. “Guys started trusting each other and the guys that needed to shoot knocked down shots.”
Junior guard Navonn Fields and sophomore guard Charles Scott came off the bench and hit multiple threes, providing a big boost for Armstrong.
The three ball kept them mostly in the game, but it felt like they needed to do a little more if they were to pull off the upset. The Trojans maintained a lead between 3 and 6 points towards the end of the first half and to begin the second.
Wayzata’s lead at 50-45 in the second half seemed like a crucial point in the game. Multiple times, the Trojans threatened to extend their lead further, but Armstrong always had an answer. That wasn’t the case this time.
Soon, Wayzata made it 59-48, which really put the pressure on the Falcons to spark a run. The lead never shrunk below 8 points for the remainder of the game. Eventually, Armstrong had to sell out on defense and go for steals, which led to more easy buckets for the Trojans.
The Falcons hit plenty of 3-pointers, but had a tough time around the rim converting layups. Wayzata's paint defense held up and forced them into contested shots.
Skram finished with 17 points, scoring only 3 in the second half. Junior guard Seth Newbern and sophomore guard Desmond Ware had 10 apiece. Fields had 7 and Scott had 6.
Armstrong finishes the season 10-18 having broken in a number of new players into their rotation. The biggest departures will be Skram, who led the team in scoring at 16.1 PPG, forwards Drew Kuempel and Cade Berg and guard Leroy Barnes.
Three starters will return in Newbern (15.0 PPG), Ware (8.2 PPG) and junior forward Fitz Freeman. Scott was in and out of the starting lineup but played a key role this season, and Fields was a reliable guard option down the stretch.
Wayzata (23-4) will face Hopkins (19-8) in the Section 6AAAA final Tuesday, March 14.
