Fresh off defeating Southwest in the Section 6AAAA boys basketball quarterfinals, the Armstrong Falcons traveled to Wayzata Friday night to take on the Trojans in the semifinals. It was the second meeting between the third-ranked Trojans and Falcons, with the previous matchup on Dec. 20 favoring Wayzata.

In a tough playoff environment, Armstrong held their own in the first half thanks to some excellent shooting from three-point range. They were down 33-30 at the half.

Armstrong sophomore guard Desmond Ware (1) drives to the basket in the second half against Wayzata in the Section 6AAAA semifinals Friday, March 10 at Wayzata High School.
Armstrong senior forward Cade Berg (21) makes a pass in the first half against Wayzata in the Section 6AAAA semifinals Friday, March 10 at Wayzata High School.
Armstrong senior forward Owen Skram (4) drives by a defender in the second half against Wayzata in the Section 6AAAA semifinals Friday, March 10 at Wayzata High School.

