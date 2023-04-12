The snow finally melted and the weather warmed up for the spring sports season to officially begin outdoors this week. The Falcons’ baseball team played in their first game of the season against Hopkins Tuesday afternoon.

They were able to get a look at their 2023 squad for the first time in hopes of having a bounce back year after going 6-15 last year. Armstrong returns a majority of their lineup and will look to make more noise in the postseason tournament. They went 1-2 in the Section 6AAAA tournament last year, losing to Wayzata 11-0 in their final game.

DSC_5188.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong senior Jacob Newberger (5) is tagged out at second base against Hopkins Tuesday, April 11 at Hopkins High School.
DSC_5333.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong first baseman Dayton Franke tries to tag the runner out against Hopkins Tuesday, April 11 at Hopkins High School.
DSC_5204.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong senior Jacob Smith delivers a pitch against Hopkins Tuesday, April 11 at Hopkins High School.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments