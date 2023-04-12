The snow finally melted and the weather warmed up for the spring sports season to officially begin outdoors this week. The Falcons’ baseball team played in their first game of the season against Hopkins Tuesday afternoon.
They were able to get a look at their 2023 squad for the first time in hopes of having a bounce back year after going 6-15 last year. Armstrong returns a majority of their lineup and will look to make more noise in the postseason tournament. They went 1-2 in the Section 6AAAA tournament last year, losing to Wayzata 11-0 in their final game.
Last year’s team was on the younger side, but it has paved the way for that group to hit the ground running this season, which they did against Hopkins, winning 6-3. Last year, the Royals were 21-5, winning the Lake Conference title and appearing in the Section 6AAAA title game.
They wasted no time in getting on the board this season, scoring four runs in the first inning. Junior Harrison Boughton and sophomore Dawson Franke had two RBI each to give the Falcons an early lead.
The opening day starter on the mound for Armstrong was senior Jacob Smith. He was sharp in his season debut, tossing six strikeouts across four scoreless innings. Armstrong added two more runs in the fifth inning to extend their lead 6-0. Senior Drew Kuempel had an RBI-triple and Boughton hit a sac fly to send Kuempel across home plate.
The Royals responded in the bottom of the frame with their first two runs of the game. Senior Will Frie replaced Smith on the mound as Hopkins took advantage of the pitching change with a two-run homerun to make it 6-2.
Armstrong held on in the final inning with senior Jack Hoffrogge on the mound closing the game out. The Royals scratched one more run across to make it a 6-3 final score. The Falcons got an early look at one of their section opponents, which projects to be more open than previous years.
Headlining the returning players for Armstrong is junior Dayton Franke. As a sophomore, he was already one of the top hitters in the lineup and figures to be the main source of production at the plate. He batted second against Hopkins.
Around him was junior outfielder Tanner Rausch batting leadoff and Kuempel in the three-hole. Batting cleanup was senior infielder Andrew Barich. Boughton and Dawson Franke, who were the main suppliers of their runs Tuesday afternoon, were in the middle of the order. Franke, who received plenty of playing time last year, reached base safely in all three of his plate appearances.
The pitching staff also has a number of proven arms. Smith and Hoffrogge have both committed to playing baseball at Bemidji State, while Frie is also planning on playing college baseball at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Armstrong has the makings of a team that figures to improve on last year's record with proven talent returning and players improving with more experience at the varsity level.
Their next contest is set for Thursday, April 13 vs Blaine.
