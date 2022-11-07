NORTHFIELD - Runners from across the state flocked to St. Olaf College in Northfield for the MSHSL state cross country meet that took place Saturday, November 5. While the Armstrong and Champlin Park cross country programs didn’t qualify any teams, both schools had multiple runners representing their colors in the Class 3A races.
Up first was the girls’ race where Armstrong junior Caitlyn Osanai finished 15th overall with a time of 18:32, outlasting multiple runners just seconds behind her for the top-15 finish. Fellow Falcon senior Carly Redelsheimer came in 137th with a 20:59.
Champlin Park also had two runners in the girls race, both sophomores, led by Abby Hibbs in 18th at 18:39. Brigid Keran crossed in 86th place with a time of 20:02.
On the boys side, all eyes were on Armstrong senior Noah Breker, who before the race had run the fastest 5k time in the state this season back on Sept. 9. He ran a 14:57 at the Hopkins Bauman/Rovn Invitational.
With hopes of breaking the state record, he ultimately fell short of the goal, finishing in 7th with a time of 15:33. Breker entered the race having to deal with a couple of ailments from the week prior - an ankle not at 100% and a cold.
“I don’t know if my ankle affected me too much. I had it taped up for the race,” Breker said. “It’s still stiff from recovering. The pain was pretty minimal during the race. I’m feeling it now but I think the biggest factor was recovering from a cold last week. There were some lingering effects, my energy levels were low so I felt it at the end of the race.”
Breker said the injury halted his training in the buildup to the meet and wasn’t training at his usual mileage.
“I had to take a few days off for my ankle and did some cross training and my miles were low,” Breker said. “I haven’t really had a good workout in a while.”
Despite the setbacks, he still managed an impressive top-10 finish to cap off a stellar season, one that included a victory at the Roy Griak Invitational in September and second-straight title at the Northwest Suburban Conference meet. His season isn’t done yet - with a couple of national meets on his mind.
“I’m super happy with how I started out the season,” Breker said. “I got the soil state record at sub-15:00. I took the Griak race. I’m still looking forward to the postseason for NXR and Eastbay. If I can make a good recovery and race those hard and go to nationals, that’s my goal now.”
Champlin Park had another two runners in the boys race - junior Charles Hibbs and senior Ethan Ibarra. Hibbs finished with a 16:40 in 62nd while Ibarra was 126th at 17:22.
Wayzata took the team titles in both the boys and girls races. Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky won the girls race with a 16:47. Minneapolis Washburn senior Aidan Jones won the boys at 15:11.
