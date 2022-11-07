NORTHFIELD - Runners from across the state flocked to St. Olaf College in Northfield for the MSHSL state cross country meet that took place Saturday, November 5. While the Armstrong and Champlin Park cross country programs didn’t qualify any teams, both schools had multiple runners representing their colors in the Class 3A races.

Up first was the girls’ race where Armstrong junior Caitlyn Osanai finished 15th overall with a time of 18:32, outlasting multiple runners just seconds behind her for the top-15 finish. Fellow Falcon senior Carly Redelsheimer came in 137th with a 20:59.

DSC_3864.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong junior Caitlyn Osanai (34) crosses the finish line at the MSHSL state cross country meet Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
DSC_3868.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park sophomore Brigid Keran crosses the finish line at the MSHSL state cross country meet Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
DSC_3906.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong senior Noah Breker (235) runs with the lead pack at the MSHSL state cross country meet Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
DSC_3914.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park junior Charles Hibbs (224) finished 62nd overall at the MSHSL state cross country meet Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
DSC_3919.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park senior Ethan Ibarra (225) finished with a time of 17:22 at the MSHSL state cross country meet Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Tags

Load comments