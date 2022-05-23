Postseason play got underway this week in Minnesota prep softball with the section tournaments. At Pamela Park in Edina, the 6AAAA softball tournament was in action with Robbinsdale Armstrong looking to make some noise.
Last year, the Falcons dropped both of their games in the double-elimination tournament as the No. 8 seed. They lost to No. 1 seed Hopkins 12-4 in the main bracket and No. 5 St. Louis Park 12-11 in the elimination bracket.
This year, Armstrong (10-8, 6-7) earned the No. 3 spot and took on No. 6 Minneapolis Southwest (6-12, 5-1) in the first round.
There won’t be a quick end to the Falcons’ run this year as they dominated the Lakers. The game ended in a walk-off victory for Armstrong, but not in the form most expect.
Up 7-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, sophomore Claire Riestenberg blasted a three-run home run over the center field fence to put the Falcons up 10-0, enacting the ten-run rule to end the game.
It highlighted an offensive explosion by Armstrong, who could have easily put up more runs had the game continued. In fact, in the previous inning, they nearly had the bases loaded, but sophomore Elizabeth Brey was called out on runner interference after the ball went by her on her way to second base.
Had she not been called out, the Falcons would have been put in another advantageous spot to add to their tally.
Riestenberg’s home run was the second long ball by Armstrong on the day. Junior Alenna White earned her trip around the bags in the first inning with a two-run home run to center field for a 2-0 lead That got the party started for the Falcons in the opening frame.
Eighth-grader Lexi Madson later added a two-RBI double to extend the lead 4-0. Riestenberg and senior Paige Loidolt both added an RBI-single in the inning as Armstrong took a commanding 6-0 lead. It could’ve been a bigger deficit for Minneapolis Southwest, but Falcons catcher Nora Conzemius grounded into a double play to end the inning.
On the mound for Armstrong was senior Ava Peplinski, who made light work of the Lakers. She went all five innings with three strikeouts, rarely being troubled during her time in the circle. She only needed three pitches to get out of the fourth inning. Two flyouts and a groundout sent the Falcons back to their dugout.
The only time Minneapolis Southwest had a chance to pile on runs was in the second inning with the bases loaded and one out. Armstrong’s defense prevailed with a force out at home plate and a fly ball to right field to keep the Lakers scoreless.
Junior Lauren Jones added the other run for the Falcons, coming in the second inning. Her sacrifice fly to right field made it 7-0. But in the process of tagging up, White jumped too early going from second to third and was called out. It was another instance of leaving some early runs on the board.
The Falcons collected 13 hits.
A 10-0 win in five innings is a superb result, but those runs left on the bases could become costly in the later rounds as the pressure rises.
In the next round, the Falcons will take on No. 2 Wayzata (9-11, 5-7) who also put the ten-run rule in effect in their 13-0 win over No. 7 Minneapolis Washburn (5-8, 4-1) on Monday. That game will take place Wednesday, May 25 at Pamela Park with the winner advancing to the semifinal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.