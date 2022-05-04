For the 50th year, the Athena Awards were presented this week to one senior female athlete from each participating school who has distinguished herself in special individual athletic achievement or superior achievements in one or more sports.
Awards were presented Friday, May 6 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
Alyssa Blaska
Champlin Park High School
Softball player Alyssa Blaska has been named the Athena Award winner for Champlin Park High School.
The senior captain has earned four varsity letters, was twice named MVP, earning three conference and three section awards, along with two state awards.
Blaska had the team’s highest batting average as a freshman, hit the most doubles in her junior year and also had the highest on-base percentage in her junior year.
One of her favorite softball memories is playing with her sister and beating Rogers in the section semi-finals her freshman year. It was her sister’s senior year and their last planting together.
Blaska plans to attend Florida Atlantic University, where she will major in criminal justice.
Lauberna Ben
Park Center High School
Track and field standout and basketball player Lauberna Ben is Park Center High School’s recipient of the Athena Award.
Ben has earned varsity letters in both sports and is a two-year captain of the track and field team. Her list of track and field accolades includes being twice named MVP, five conference awards, six section awards and two state awards.
Among her most important sports accomplishments was leading the 4x200 relay in the state meet. When Ben, the anchor, took the Baton the team was behind but went on to win the state title.
The team was made up of Ben, her sister Laubental Ben and another pair of sisters – Shadaizhalynn Chatman and Shynika Chatman.
At the Northwest Suburban Conference meet last spring Ben participated in four events and broke the conference record in long jump.
She is also honored to be a team leader.
“It gave me great joy this past week to be captain of the track team and have younger student-athletes ask me for help and look to me to lead. It pushes me to be the best leader I can be,” Ben said.
Ben is a member of the Park Center Black Student Union, a church volunteer and a student aide at Park Center.
She will attend the University of Minnesota on a full track scholarship.
Joana Enriquez Lopez
Brooklyn Center High School
Two-year captain of Brooklyn Center’s cross country team, Joana Enrique Lopez had earned a varsity letter and one conference award.
An accomplished studen- athlete, Enriquez Lopez is also the recipient of the Spotlight Scholarship, the Thielen Foundation Scholarship and a conference award, which she lists as her most important
She also is known for wearing all purple on race days.
Enriquez Lopez is Student Council president and interns with Youth Participatory Action Research, the Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth and the Response and Recovery Fund committee. She is a member of the National Honors Society and a student representative on the Brooklyn Center Community Schools Board of Education.
Enriquez Lopez will attend Mount Mary University on a full scholarship where she will major in education.
Sophia Prung
Robbinsdale Armstrong High School
Robbinsdale Armstrong Athena Award winner Sophia Prung has a long list of accomplishments as a student-athlete participating in Nordic skiing, golf, cross country and soccer.
She has earned a total of five varsity letters and is a six-time MVP of the girls cross country ski team, which she also captained for two years. She was named All Conference for Nordic skiing four times and is a conference champion. She made it to the podium at sections once as an individual and once in team competition. She is a state champion and a three-time state meet participant.
Prung has been the captain of the girls golf team for two years and has been named team MVP. She was named All Conference, placed in the top six at sections and competed at the state tournament. She is also spent one year as the captain of the girls cross country team.
Prung is proud of individually qualifying for the girls state golf meet, an achievement she didn’t see coming.
“I managed to stay composed both days of sections and practice enough during the season to compete at a high enough level to qualify for state,” she said.
She competed in the top seven girls on the Armstrong girls Nordic ski team when they won state, which she said empowered her to work hard at both sports and academics. She saw how her more experienced teammates worked hard and inspired younger skiers and she committed to doing the same.
Last year Prung decided to ski 100 kilometers in one day. She skied from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., with breaks in-between. She skied the 2-mile course more than 40 times.
Her list of scholastic achievements includes being an AP Scholar with Distinction (an average score of at least 3.5 on at least five AP exams), earning high-high honors in her junior year (4.0 cumulative GPA) and severing as student body president. Bring also took 10 AP classes and passed all of the exams. She is co-president of the environmental club, the co-director of Armstrong Media, the founder of the current chess club and co-student body president this school year.
Prung plans to either ski at an NCAA school or attend a school with a strong research concentration in nanotechnology. She hopes to bioengineer nanotechnologies that help advance society.
Morgan Stromberg
Robbinsdale Cooper High School
Robbinsdale Cooper High School’s Athena Award winner Morgan Stromberg is a leader on the girls swimming and diving, Nordic skiing and softball teams. She has earned eight varsity letters, captained both the swimming and diving and softball teams for two years each and the Nordic team for one season. She was named MVP for swimming and diving three times, as well as once each for Nordic and softball. She has earned two conference awards during her varsity career.
Stromberg was a section finalist in the 100 breaststroke in her senior year, pitched a shutout against DeLasalle in her junior year and placed seventh in two relays at sections (swimming) in her senior year.
Stromberg’s favorite sports memory was when she started playing softball. Originally a dancer who also liked to sing and act but she always looked up to her older twin sister.
“So when she started playing sports, I wanted to be just like so I followed her and will always remember our first game playing together,” she said.
Stromberg volunteers at North Memorial Hospital every Sunday, is a member of the National Honor Society and student council. She has been a Relay for Life team captain for four years and a committee member for Robbinsdale Cooper.
Among her academic achievement, Stromberg has been on the honor roll all four years of high school, is an AP Scholar and an IB diploma candidate.
She will attend Luther College, majoring in biology with a minor in psychology on a pre-med route towards being a psychiatrist.
