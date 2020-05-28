Hunter Stefania Erickson

To our first born granddaughter on her 2020 Graduation! Congratulations Hunter, we are so proud of you for all your dedication and hard work during your 13 years of schooling. We know this isn't the way you wanted to end this year, but we know through it all you will prevail! On to college for bigger and better experiences! You are a bright and shining star and we know you will continue to shine bright with all you do! We love you! Grandma and Papa

