These love birds have found the secret to a long and happy marriage! Merlin and Muriel were married on December 16, 1950 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lanesboro, MN. They have blessed us with a wonderful example of friendship and marriage. We can’t wait to be able to celebrate this milestone with you! Congratulations and lots of love from your family and friends.
