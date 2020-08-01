Dave and Agnes Hennen

Congratulations and Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to Dave and Agnes Hennen of Brooklyn Center. Married on August 6, 1960 in St. Nicholas, MN, they seem to have found the secret to a long and happy marriage! Due to Covid, no party will be held, but calls and well wishes are appreciated. So blessed to have you as parents and for the example you have set for us. Love, Pam, Doug, and Tom

