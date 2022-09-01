DSC_4814.JPG
Buy Now

Senior wide receiver and team captain Joe Burgess figures to be a featured part of the Pirates’ offense in 2022.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

It was a breath of fresh air for Park Center football in 2021.

After struggling in 2019 and 2020, posting a combined 0-14 record over two years, not only did the Pirates record their first win since 2018 in 2021, they had their best season overall since 2015.

DSC_4808.JPG
Buy Now

The Pirates run through practice outside of Pride Stadium on Tuesday, August 30.
DSC_4826.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center will have to replace their starting quarterback and running back from a season ago.

Tags

Load comments