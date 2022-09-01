It was a breath of fresh air for Park Center football in 2021.
After struggling in 2019 and 2020, posting a combined 0-14 record over two years, not only did the Pirates record their first win since 2018 in 2021, they had their best season overall since 2015.
Park Center finished the season 8-2, reaching the Section 6AAAAA championship game. They lost to Rogers 55-12, but however the season ended, it was almost certainly going to be better than the previous two.
Perhaps the most important aspect of going from 0-6 to 8-2, is that it sets the foundation for years to come. A large senior class in 2021 paved the way for the next generation to fill their shoes.
“Our seniors last year set a good example for us,” wide receiver Joe Burgess said. “They showed us the rights and wrongs, how to work basically. But like our coaches said, last year is over. Now it’s on us. We can’t think about last year.”
Now, the focus shifts to maintaining their high level of play and progressing even further in the playoffs.
A large part of their success in 2021 was due to quarterback Marcus Freeman. He posted 1,891 yards passing and 23 touchdowns to only 5 interceptions. Also playing a big role was running back Micha Hobin, who recorded 1,017 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns.
So while the Pirates will have to find a new quarterback and running back, they won’t have to do the same on the outside.
Senior Dominick Brown (37 catches, 417 yards and Burgess (19 catches, 288 yards) give Park Center a steady presence on offense for whoever lines up under center.
As a senior and team captain, Burgess has helped bring along the new guys.
“As a leader, I have to make sure everybody knows what they’re doing on the field,” Burgess said. “Making sure we’re all paying attention on the sidelines. Just making sure we’re locked in. Getting my teammates ready to play.”
Other key pieces returning to the offense are senior lineman Max Lemk and sophomore running back Josh Diggs.
They'll have just as much production lost on defense as well. Their top six tacklers from a year ago are gone. Senior linebacker Kaden Cook (28 tackles) is the top returner.
There’s a lot of moving parts going into the new year for Park Center, but the standard has been set and they know what they must do to play to their potential.
“Like all teams we’re hoping to go to state and win state,” Burgess said “But I feel like something good for us would be playing up to our level and not down to our opponents.”
The Pirates kick off their season against Bloomington Kennedy on the road Thursday, September 1.
