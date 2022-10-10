The pairings for the section soccer tournaments were announced over the weekend with competition set to begin this week.
Here’s a look at the seedings and matchups for section 5AAA and 6AAA:
Girls Section 5AAA - First round Tuesday, Oct. 11
#1 Mounds View vs #8 Park Center
#4 Maple Grove vs #5 Roseville
#3 Champlin Park vs #6 Osseo
#2 Spring Lake Park vs #7 Irondale
Notes - #2 Mounds View defeated #1 Maple Grove 2-0 in the final last year. All four top seeds won in the first round. Despite being the #2 seed in the section, Spring Lake Park aren’t ranked in the latest coaches poll. Mounds View and Champlin Park are tied for 10th.
Boys Section 5AAA - First round Tuesday, Oct. 11
#1 Maple Grove vs #8 Irondale
#4 Mounds View vs #5 Spring Lake Park
#3 Osseo vs #6 Park Center
#2 Champlin Park vs #7 Roseville
Notes - Mounds View are the defending section and state champions. They won it last year as the #4 seed over #3 Park Center. #2 Champlin Park were upset by #7 Spring Lake Park last year. Maple Grove is currently the No. 2 ranked team in Class 3AAA.
Girls Section 6AAA - First round Thursday, Oct. 13
#1 Wayzata BYE
#4 Minneapolis Washburn vs #5 Armstrong/Cooper
#3 Hopkins vs #6 St Louis Park
#2 Minneapolis Southwest vs #7 South - Wellstone
Notes - Wayzata are the defending section champions and have carried that momentum this season, remaining undefeated (15-0-1) and possessing the No. 1 ranking in Class 3AAA. They’ve allowed only 10 goals all year. They get a bye as the top seed due to Armstrong and Cooper combining their teams this year.
Boys Section 6AAA - First round Thursday, Oct. 13
#1 Wayzata vs #8 Cooper
#4 MPLS SW vs #5 St Louis Park
#3 MPLS Washburn vs #6 Hopkins
#2 Armstrong vs #7 South-Wellstone
Notes - Minneapolis Southwest won the section last year as the top seed, defeating #3 seed Minneapolis Washburn 2-1 in double overtime. Making the biggest jump in seeds from last year is Armstrong, who were the 5 seed in 2021. Armstrong and Wayzata met in the first game of the season, resulting in a 5-2 win for the Trojans.
