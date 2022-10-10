Paige Kalal
The Champlin Park girls' soccer team earned the No. 3 seed in the Section 5AAA tournament. They'll take on No. 6 Osseo in the first round Tuesday, Oct. 11.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The pairings for the section soccer tournaments were announced over the weekend with competition set to begin this week.

Here’s a look at the seedings and matchups for section 5AAA and 6AAA:

