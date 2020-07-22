Candidates for both the Robbinsdale mayor and Robbinsdale City Council Ward II election met July 16 to differentiate themselves and discuss their priorities ahead of the Aug. 11 primary. After that date, the pool of candidates (six for mayor, five for city council) will be whittled down to two per race for the Nov. 3 general election.
For the mayoral race, four candidates of the six were in attendance: current councilmembers Pat Backen, Bill Blonigan, George Selman, and longtime resident Wally Langfellow. Candidates David Mathias and Kate Richardson could not be in attendance for the forum, though Richardson did offer a introductory statement to be read by the moderators. The forum was moderated by Kathleen Pederson, president of the local League of Women Voters chapter.
The forum was conducted differently than usual. Candidates from both races were given four minutes to speak freely, but no more.
Due to the number of candidates and according to COVID-19 guidelines by the CDC, an audience question portion of the meeting was removed from the schedule, said organizing group the League of Women Voters of Crystal, New Hope, E. Plymouth, Robbinsdale. The league said they plan to have it reinstated for candidate forums ahead of the general election.
Since the prompt was open-ended, candidates covered all areas of governing: budget, plans for downtown and light rail, infrastructure needs, a proposed community center, housing, policing, accessibility, the environment, and inclusion.
Police and racism
A topic that all five candidates raised was policing and racist policy.
Since the killing of George Floyd, Selman said his priorities had changed from “continuing the great work of the city” to “develop equality and equity for the people that live, work, and play in Robbinsdale.
“This has been screwed up for hundred of years ... We have a chance to really get some momentum and we have traction,” Selman said. He said an ideal starting point would be to engage small discussion groups and BIPOC members of the community “to really learn the best ways I can be an ally and advocate.”
Blonigan appeared to agree, touting his efforts to have racially restrictive covenants condemned at the city level. Though not enforceable, many property titles explicitly prohibit the sale of the property to nonwhite people. Resources to correct the titles have since been made available, and Blonigan hopes the city’s Human Rights Commission could take part in educating and helping residents remove discriminatory language from their own properties. He added that he has made several efforts to add diversity to local commissions.
“I am a white male and I need to have some diversity in my life to understand what should be going on,” he said.
Langfellow offered a three-pronged approach to police reform: making raw police report data available on the city website “on a weekly basis,” put officers on foot for a portion of their patrols to get to know the community, and the creation of a policing task force. He said the task force would be a way for citizens to “get involved” with the city and how it conducts its hiring processes.
Backen said he had been having several conversations with the community in regard to policing. He said what made Robbinsdale unique was the pride that residents feel for living there, but he has learned that “not everyone shares that same sense of community pride.”
In her written statement, Richardson said she wanted to “improve police” and work on the availability of mental health, housing, and other social services. She touted her involvement in local police watch groups. She said inclusive policy, wellbeing initiatives, and transparency in government would be high priorities if elected.
Budget and downtown
City finances was another oft-covered issue at the forum. Wally Langfellow began his introduction by musing about the long-term effects COVID-19 would have on the local economy. He said the city would need to be open to “new initiatives” and “think twice on how to spend money” going forward. That could include a pause on deliberations of building a new community center, he said, or a major paring down of how much could be spent on it.
“The one that’s on the board right now it a $5 million project,” he said.
Richardson said “mindful spending” was a part of her platform, though an expansion of parks and recreation programs was, too. She added that a campaign to support the local economy was important, especially as “so many of our residents are expecting hardships to food access, housing, and employment.”
Speeches also touched on Robbinsdale’s downtown. Backen affirmed his intention to “expand and enhance an already beautiful downtown.” Selman said the downtown area was a “gem” and he would work to “infill” vibrant commerce between the downtown area and Robbinsdale’s other burgeoning commercial area, 36th and France.
Langfellow said he would work to add more “day-to-day” businesses that “residents could use” to the downtown area, like a bike shop or optical clinic.
Other commentary
Comment was also provided on a few current projects. Langfellow offered his commitment to preserving the downtown water tower, though it is in the process of being decommissioned with the construction of the city’s new water treatment plan. Light rail appeared to be a matter of support among the majority of candidates.
Blonigan spoke the most about environmental sustainability. He said his efforts to care for the environment began in Robbinsdale in 1989, when a working group was formed. He said the results of that group sparked interest from the Twin Cities metro, the state, nation, and some even nationwide.
“I’ve pushed to save the earth for your grandchildren and for my grandchildren with recycling, LED lighting, light rail, and the like,” he said.
Richardson said she also have a vision to inject “green” commitments into city construction decisions and the planning department.
Backen said his career in technology would inform more efficient processes at the city level to alleviate work from a small staff and benefit residents using those processes.
View the forum in its entirety at ccxmedia.org.
