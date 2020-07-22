A forum that will include candidates running for the Ward 4 seat on the Crystal City Council will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Crystal City Hall.
In following the CDC guidelines, this forum will have no audience participation and candidates will not debate. The forum rules will allow candidates to present their ideas and what they will bring to the council if elected.
The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters and will be live streamed on Cable Channel 799 and at CCX Media.
Info: visit ccxmedia.org/news/crystal-election-2020
