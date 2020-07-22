CRYSTAL CITY HALL

Crystal City Hall will be the site of the candidate forum Thursday, July 24. However, there will be no live audience participation and the event will be streamed on Cable Channel 799 and at CCX Media.

A forum that will include candidates running for the Ward 4 seat on the Crystal City Council will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Crystal City Hall.

In following the CDC guidelines, this forum will have no audience participation and candidates will not debate. The forum rules will allow candidates to present their ideas and what they will bring to the council if elected.

The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters and will be live streamed on Cable Channel 799 and at CCX Media.

Info: visit ccxmedia.org/news/crystal-election-2020

